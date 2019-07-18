Rivers: Police Disperse Anti-Killings’ Protesters

…152 People Killed In Three Months -Group

Men of the Rivers State Police Command yesterday dispersed hundreds of protesters who had gathered to protest against incessant killings in parts of the state.

This is as a civil society group, We The People, has declared that no fewer than 152 people were killed in parts of Rivers State in the past three months.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the protesters, under the umbrella of Rivers State Civil Society Organizations (RSCSO) had planned to kickstart the protest from the popular Isaac Boro Park in Mile One, Port Harcourt.

However, before the protesters, who wore black could converge at the take-off point, over 200 policemen had taken over the park and charged the early comers away.

It was also gathered that all efforts by the organisers of the protest to get the nod of the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to go on with the protests did not yield meaningful fruits.

Speaking to newsmen later, one of the organisers and Executive Director of “We The People”, Ken Henshaw, decried the refusal of the Police to allow the protest go on.

Henshaw said: “The situation right now is that we have been forced by the Police to demobilize this action. Over 200 policemen gathered here to stop us. This protest was a very peaceful protest by all intents and purposes.

“We actually went to the Commissioner of Police, we spoke with him and we informed him that civil society organizations in Rivers State are going to hold a peaceful march in this state and we are going to be calling attention to the incessant killings in Rivers State.

“We went to the Commissoner’s office with copies of our reports. Copies of reports that documented killings in the state in the month of April, May and June, 2019.

“It might interest you to note that in th month of April, 46 people were killed in Rivers State. In the month of May, 80 people were murdered in Rivers State and in the month of June, 26 people were killed in Rivers State.

“We went to the Commissioner of Police and we gave him a letter, telling him that we are going to hold this protest March and he told us that he will dispatch some officers to give us protection because that is what we asked for.”

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, said the protesters were only stopped from going on with the protest to avoid being hijacked by hoodlums.