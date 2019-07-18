 Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Former Minister of Power, Works and Housing on Thursday stressed the need for the country to adopt a multimodal transportation system to tackle problem of traffic gridlocks in major cities of the country and boosts its economy.

The duo spoke at 4th Lagos Traffic Radio Lecture Series, with the theme: ‘Lagos Beyond Roads; The Intermodal Option’, held in Lagos.

Fashola, who was the special guest of honour and lead speaker urged Lagos to prioritise the execution of state projects as there would always be competition for funding and project implementation across board.

In proffering solutions to the transportation situation in the city, he admonished the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, to priotise blue rail project, which he described as the first city-owned project in the world without Federal Government intervention.

“The completion of the blue line (rail) project is the first city-owned project in the world without Federal

Government’s intervention. The state government should prioritise the completion of this project as it would go a long way in easing the burden of the traffic in the roads.”

He equally asked the FG to assist all states involved in rail projects ensure early completion of the project.

Fashola appealed to Sanwo-Olu to ensure all ferry terminals in the state are functioning and expand the Bus Rapid Transit, (BRT), in the state to extend to other divisions across the state.

Part of his recommendations included the resurfacing of road networks, especially as regards roads he termed as – central spine roads, such as the Lagos-Badagry Express Road, the 3rd Mainland Bridge, Apapa-Oshodi, Agege Motor Road and Ikorodu, among others.

He said if these roads were in good conditions, it would have an overall effect on the traffic situation across the state.

Fashola stated one other way to improve the traffic situation in the state is in the area of transport education.

According to him, Lagos Traffic Radio owed it a duty to start a programme on air in that regard, urging the state’s Ministry of Education to develop a basic Curriculum on Traffic Education, so as to build a good traffic culture among the future generation.

In his address, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the water transportation sector will receive lots of attention from his administration.

Sanwo-Olu, said within the last few weeks, he has had promising discussions with various groups of investors who have expressed their intention to invest in the transport sector especially the water transport sub-sector.

He noted that the water transport sector is grossly underutilised in terms of harnessing its economic potentials.

“The current traffic situation indicates that 95 per cent of transportation is done by road in our state of over 22 million people with about 25 per cent of the land mass consisting of waterways.

“The essence therefore is to reduce the number of cars on the road and provide alternative options which are rail and water ways transportation, which will be efficient and safe for Lagosians and those that choose to visit our state.”

He stated that Lagos state government had long identified the need for intermodal transport to resolve traffic gridlock that was why the blue line was initiated and BRT lanes constructed.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that human movement is a necessity and all prosperous cities around the world must deal with traffic and transportation issues on a regular basis.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA), Senator Oorunnimbe Mamora has said that 90 percent of mishaps on waterways are due to non -compliance of Inland Waterways transportation codes by operators.

The former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly who lamented rise in the waterways mishap cautioned operators and other stakeholders against violation of existing rules.

His words: “Against the existing rules that waterways navigation should stop at 9.00p.m, many boat operators violated the rules for their own selfish end, navigation even beyond 11.00p.m.

“Another major cause of the accident is non- putting on of life jacket passengers, which could have saved them in-case of eventuality”.

He appealed to relevant agencies of governments in the country to enforce rules so as, to ensure compliance to save, the lives, of the people.