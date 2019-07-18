Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Senate Begins Investigation Into Edo Assembly Crisis

Published

3 hours ago

on

Senate Chamber

The Senate on Thursday commenced investigation into the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

The Senate Ad hoc committee investigating the crisis led by Sen. Abdullahi Sabi (APC Niger) invited 12 out of 24 lawmakers from the state for questioning.

Before the committee went into a closed-door session, the chairman said members would be guided on the area to go into in the matter.

He said: “This committee is only interested in the matter as provided for in the constitution.

“Our interest is to ensure that law and order prevail in Edo State House of Assembly.

“We won’t go into the areas of judicial jurisdiction, but areas spelt out by the senate.

Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu) in his remarks also noted that the committee not going to encroach on the functions of the court in the process of carrying out its duty.

Earlier, Mr Washington Uza , who led the lawmakers before the committee urged the Senate to save democracy in Edo.

Uza narrated how Gov. Godwin Obaseki allegedly denied them in partaking in the state assembly inauguration.

The legislator also alleged that they were eventually arrested and detained by the security agents on June 18.

He urged the National Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, invoke its powers as enshrined in the constitution and save democracy in Edo.

“Though this is APC family affair but we need an arbiter from outside the family to resolve this matter.

“The world is watching us. We are urging the Senate to help us invoke the power and spirit of the constitution to save the situation.

“We want to go back to Edo and do our work as elected lawmakers of our people.

“On June 7, the 8th Edo State House of Assembly came to an end, and in accordance with section 105 (3) of the constitution, the governor is expected to issue a proclamation but he refused to do so and said he would do it at a convenient time.

“Gov. Obaseki ordered that we should be arrested and detained on June 18, 2019 and after our release we have been living in Abuja.

“Abuja is no longer safe for us, we want to go back to our habitat. Our constituents are being denied adequate representation at home.

“We were not part of the inauguration, no message was communicated to us that it was eventually going to take place,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan on July 10, set up an ad hoc committee to look into the crisis and make recommendations.

The decision followed a point of order raised by Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti) calling on the Senate to wade into the crisis and prevent further developments.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 mins ago

17 Killed As Bus Carrying Migrants Overturns In Eastern Turkey

Seventeen people were killed and 50 injured on Thursday, after a bus carrying migrants overturned in Turkey’s eastern Van province,...
NEWS3 mins ago

Edojobs, Uber Finalise Plans As Ride-Hailing Platform Set To Launch In Benin City

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has finalised modalities and Greenlight activities as Uber, ride-hailing company, is set to...
LAW12 mins ago

Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler

A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
NEWS24 mins ago

JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
Senator Danjuma Goje Senator Danjuma Goje
NEWS37 mins ago

I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje

Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
NEWS39 mins ago

Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje

Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje   has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
NEWS42 mins ago

PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: