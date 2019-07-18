Connect with us
NEWS

Senate Confirms 4 Nominees As NCC Commissioners

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Senate has confirmed four nominees for appointment as Commissioners in the board of the National Communication Commission (NCC).

The nominees are: Mr Uba Maska, Executive Commissioner (North West) who was reappointed, Aliyu Abubakar, Non-Executive Commissioner (North East), Prof Millionaire Abowei, Non-Exexutive Commissioner (South South) and Abdulazeez Mohammed, Non-Executive Commissioner (North Central).

The News Agency Agency (NAN) recalls that President Mohammadu Buhari on July 10, sent a letter to the Senate, requesting for confirmation of the nominees.

As part of the confirmation process on Thursday, the Senate Leader, Sen. Abubakar Yahaya, moved the motion for the constitution of the Senate into committee of a whole.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, subsequently put the report of the ad-hoc committee on the confirmation headed by Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo) to voice vote.

All the four nominees were expressly cleared for their appointments and were congratulated by Lawan.

NAN also recalls that one of the nominees cleared on Thursday had was rejected by the 8th Assembly in November 16, 2018.

The nominee, Aliyu Abubakar, was dropped then over what the previous Senate called “vague Curriculum Vitae.”

 

