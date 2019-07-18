NEWS
Senate Confirms Galadima As NIPSS DG, NCC Commissioners
The Senate confirmed the appointment of Prof Habu S. Galadima as the substantive Director General (DG), National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.
This was sequel to the consideration of the report of an ad-hoc committee on the screening of presidential nominees chaired by Senator Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo Central).
Presenting the report, Senator Folarin said that the committee members were satisfied with the performance of the nominee during screening and therefore recommended the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate.
President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier forwarded a letter to the Senate for the confirmation of appointment of Galadima as the substantive NIPSS boss, relying on Section 5(2) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Act.
The upper legislative chamber also confirmed the appointment of Engr. Uba A.S. Maska from the North West geo-political zone for a second term as the Executive Commissioner of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.
It also approved the appointments of Aliyu Saidu Abubakar from the North East, Prof. Millionaire Abowei (South South) and Abdulazeez Mohammed Salman (North Central) as Non-Executive Commissioners, respectively.
The confirmation of their appointments also followed the consideration of report by another ad-hoc committee chaired by Senator Folarin, who equally announced that the committee found the nominees qualified to occupy the positions as recommended accordingly.
The Senate had dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider reports of the committees while majority of the lawmakers approved the appointments of the nominees when President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan put the questions.
MOST READ
DPR Seals 25 Filling Stations In Kano For Various Offences
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 25 filling stations in Kano for various offences, the News Agency of...
FG To Supply 10% Of India Crude Demands
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will continue to supply 10 per cent of India’s crude oil demand...
Senate Confirms Galadima As NIPSS DG, NCC Commissioners
The Senate confirmed the appointment of Prof Habu S. Galadima as the substantive Director General (DG), National Institute for Policy...
Court Adjourns el- Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Attention To July 29
Kaduna State High Court adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by...
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise on Thursday told an Ibadan Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo...
NBA President Urges Govt, Nigerians To Protect, Uphold Rules Of Law
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro has called on the Nigerians to do everything to protect...
Security Men Vandalise NABTEB Office, Cart Away Documents – Official
The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) has expressed concern over the alleged disruption of the board’s activities and...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’