Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim bronze medals for the eight times thanks Odion Ighalo’s early goal.
Gernot Rohr made two change from the squad that lost to Algeria in the semi-finals with Francis Uzoho and Ola Aina came in for Daniel Akpeyi and Chidozie Awaziem
Odion Ighalo looks set to win the 32nd edition of the continent prestigious competition Golden Boot after scoring three minutes into the encounter with a cross from Jamilu Collins down the left as the Carthage Eagles keeper Ben Cherifa palmed the ball into Yassine Meriah and that allowed former Watford striker the easy finish.
His goal was his fifth of the tournament, making him the top scorer with a shout for the top scorer accolade.
Ighalo’s tournament was over just before half time after picking up an injury as he left the pitch before the half time whistle blew with Victor Osimhen replacing the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua star.
Tunisia looked for a comeback on 57 minutes, but Badri couldn’t get the better of Uzoho following Chaalali’s assist outside the area. That was to be the last piece of the action for Badri, who vacated his role a minute later for Dijon-based attacking midfielder Naim Sliti.
Whilst lulling their way back in to the contest, injury-plagued the Carthage Eagles’ objective after 67 minutes with Hnid sacrificed for Rami Bedoui.
Nigeria managed to gather pace of the encounter despite the pressure from their counterparts, who attacked vigorously for an equaliser.
The final minutes threw up chances at either end, but neither side were able to seize the moment as the Nigerians grabbed the third spot in the tournament.
The finals of the tournament between Algeria and Senegal will be played on Friday 19th at Cairo International Stadium.
