TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the 35 percent affirmative action of women representation in the appointment of Ministers, Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s) of MDAs, and other Principal Officers in the formation of his Cabinet

In a letter of appeal to President Buhari, the National Chairperson TUC Women Commission, Comrade Hafsatu Shuaibu, reminded the President of his promise to carry along the women and youths in his administration.

According to comrade Shuaibu, it is globally recognised and accepted, that the inclusion of women in political participation and decision making is a fundamental aspect of modern democracy.

Comrade Shuaibu also appealed to President Buhari to encourage state governors to extend the same gesture to the women and youths at the states and local government levels in the appointment of commissioners, permanent secretaries, local government chairmen and other principal officers.

She decried that in Nigeria, women are underrepresented in politics and in decision making at different levels, expressing confidence that President Buhari will change the trend.

She expressed optimism that the increased representation of women in government would go a long way to enhance benefits such as improved decision making across board, changes in certain policies, economic growth, enhanced conflict resolution and peace building.

She said, “Presently, in the 9th Assembly in Nigeria, out of the 109 senators only 7 are Women, viz a viz the House of Representatives, only 11 women are members out of the 360 seats that exists, the numbers have gone down compared to what we had in the 8th Assembly.

“The picture clearly depicts a lopsided membership of the National Assembly in favour of the men. Women are still under-represented and obviously marginalised in democratisation in legislative and executive arms of government”.

“This trend is noticeable from the national level, to states, down to local government levels, where few women take the lead as local government chairmen and or Councillors”.

“You will recall, that Nigeria as a member of the United Nations signed and ratified the various relevant international instruments, treaties and conventions without reservations. These instruments have always emphasised that member nations should put in place all the necessary structures needed to eliminate gender discriminations, ensure equality and human dignity to all men and women.”