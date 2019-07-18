UK To Strengthen Security, Economic Ties With Nigeria–Envoy

British higher commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said in Sokoto that the United Kingdom (Uk) would continue to strengthen its ties with Nigeria especially in the areas of security and economy.

Catriona who was in Sokoto State Government House on a courtesy visit to governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal noted that the state remained an important partner of the UK.

The envoy further assured that, Nigeria is a great country hence the need to harness its human and natural resources towards attaining the desired goal.

Speaking on his part, Sokoto state governor, Aminu waziri Tambuwal appealed to UK investors to see the potentials of the state extractive industries and take good advantage of it via sound investments.

Tambuwal, who noted that his administration is working towards more engagement of the UK/Sokoto partnership with a view to maximally utilize the extracting reserves the state is endowed with, added that, when achieved, it will further create more employment opportunities for the youths.

Towards realizing this, Tambuwal divulged that, they have established talks with some British investors for the establishment of leather works, shoe and bag making company in the state because of the availability of hides and skin.