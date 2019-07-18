BUSINESS
Unbundling Construction Sector From Energy Industry Will Boost Economy – NIQS
The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has advocated the need for the federal government to unbundle the housing and construction sector from the energy industry in order to boost the growth of national economy.
The president of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), QS Obafemi Onashile stated this in Abuja yesterday at a 2-day workshop on, ‘Project Monitoring and Reporting Services for Financial Institutions/ 3rd Party Funded or Sponsored Project Developments”, organised by the Institute.
He noted that the energy industry is wider and more complicated than the telecommunications industry that is currently booming and unilaterally directed under one federal ministry.
To this end, the president suggested that the energy industry should be set apart to run unilaterally but with input from relevant professions including the Infrastructure Cost Management Professionals (ICMP), adding that quantity surveyors should be allowed to operate effectively.
Onashile pointed out that once the suggestions are implemented, that the construction industry would become a beehive of activities, thereby attracting Direct Foreign Investments (DFI’s).
He harped on the need for governments to protect public and private sector investments, bank loans and international development agencies investments to avoid waste of resources and opportunities, saying that government and professionals should adopt international best practices implemented by successful nations.
He said:”As part of our focus on promoting reforms in the construction industry, the NIQS has deemed it necessary to prepare and equip her members for special expertise of protecting development investments such as project monitoring that will ensure the successful and enviable growth of the construction industry”.
He recommended project monitoring services for project funders undertaking any sizeable project investment valued at $3 million and above as well as loan, grant and public funded projects in excess of $30 million.
Onashile said while the services is recommended by World bank, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adopted and directed commercial banks to utilise independent project monitoring consultants when undertaking project-financing transactions in order to ensure safety of bank, customer and public funds.
The president wondered why its only the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company that utilised project monitoring service for its investment in the Bonny-Bodo road development.
In his presentation on ‘Project Monitoring and Reporting Services’, the former president of NIQS, QS Olusegun Ajanlekoko disclosed that project monitoring and reporting involved the actual project performance from initiation through to closing.
MOST READ
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths...
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman...
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
Every year, Nigeria loses N580billion through unnecessary tax incentives, Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM), an international non-government organisation, formed...
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim...
Abia Denies Allocating Land For Ruga
Abia state goverment has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the...
Army Kills 145 Bandits, Arrests 223 In Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue
The ‘Operation Whirlstroke’ currently undergoing military operations in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states said they have so far killed 145...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS10 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
EDUCATION16 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Prospect Of Oil And Gas In Northern Nigeria
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Pharrell Hints Working On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle For Bronze