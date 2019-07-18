Connect with us
Advertise With Us

HEALTH

USAID To Begin HIV Preventive Intervention In Prisons

Published

1 hour ago

on

U.S. Agency for International Development USAID logo

Dr Abiye Kalaiwo, the Programme Manager, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
says the organisation will begin a preventive intervention programme on HIV prevalence in Nigerian prisons by September this year.

Kalaiwo told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that USAID had prisons in Bauchi, Niger, Adamawa and Bayelsa
as its targets.

He said that the intervention was in line with the war to reduce the spread of HIV infection in the country, especially among key population.

He added that “we have already commenced the preventive intervention programme in Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River among
prison inmates.”

The USAID official identified anal sex, drug injection and inadequate information as major reasons for HIV prevalence among prison inmates.

He explained that the agency would carry out thorough sensitisation of inmates on ways of preventing infection, which he said was abstinence
and use of condom.

According to him, prison inmates should be made to understand the risks of anal sex and unprotected sex to curtail the spread of HIV/AIDS.

NAN reports that study by UN Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) reveals that gays, displaced persons and prison inmates are responsible
for new HIV infections globally.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

LAW6 mins ago

Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler

A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
NEWS18 mins ago

JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
Senator Danjuma Goje Senator Danjuma Goje
NEWS30 mins ago

I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje

Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
NEWS32 mins ago

Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje

Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje   has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
NEWS36 mins ago

PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
AGRICULTURE36 mins ago

Cassava Most Consumed Food Crop In Africa – IITA

International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says cassava remained one of the most consumed food crops in Africa and the...
NEWS39 mins ago

Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos

The 20-year-old woman, Blessing John who was arrested by the police for allegedly biting her boyfriend’s manhood has been bailed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: