HEALTH
USAID To Begin HIV Preventive Intervention In Prisons
Dr Abiye Kalaiwo, the Programme Manager, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
says the organisation will begin a preventive intervention programme on HIV prevalence in Nigerian prisons by September this year.
Kalaiwo told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that USAID had prisons in Bauchi, Niger, Adamawa and Bayelsa
as its targets.
He said that the intervention was in line with the war to reduce the spread of HIV infection in the country, especially among key population.
He added that “we have already commenced the preventive intervention programme in Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River among
prison inmates.”
The USAID official identified anal sex, drug injection and inadequate information as major reasons for HIV prevalence among prison inmates.
He explained that the agency would carry out thorough sensitisation of inmates on ways of preventing infection, which he said was abstinence
and use of condom.
According to him, prison inmates should be made to understand the risks of anal sex and unprotected sex to curtail the spread of HIV/AIDS.
NAN reports that study by UN Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) reveals that gays, displaced persons and prison inmates are responsible
for new HIV infections globally.
MOST READ
Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler
A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje
Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje
Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
Cassava Most Consumed Food Crop In Africa – IITA
International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says cassava remained one of the most consumed food crops in Africa and the...
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
The 20-year-old woman, Blessing John who was arrested by the police for allegedly biting her boyfriend’s manhood has been bailed...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS22 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’