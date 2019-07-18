‘We Will Ensure Registration Of Qualified Teachers In FCT’

Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, said he would ensure that all qualified teachers in the territory are registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Knabayi, who made this known at the opening ceremony of the 11th (7th Quadrennial) local branches delegates’ conference across the13 union branches in Gwagwalada yesterday, revealed that about 12,000 teachers in FCT have been registered with TRCN.

He further said the union has also ensured that the agitation for lateral movement of stagnated teachers are at par with their counterpart, adding that the union also ensured the promotion of stagnated deputy directors to principal directors.

He, however, said that the delegate conference would provide an important forum for all teachers at every branch of the union to meet, asses and analyze the challenges, achievement and also chart a way forward.

“May I remind you all that at about this period four years ago, we conducted conferences in nine local branches of the union by on a cheering note today. We are conducting conferences into 13 local branches, which is a strong indication that FCT wing is composed of progressive unity in the union.”

Knabayi, therefore reiterated the union readiness and commitment in working towards issues driving programmes that will boost the welfare and lives of the FCT teachers.