EDUCATION
‘We Will Ensure Registration Of Qualified Teachers In FCT’
Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, said he would ensure that all qualified teachers in the territory are registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).
Knabayi, who made this known at the opening ceremony of the 11th (7th Quadrennial) local branches delegates’ conference across the13 union branches in Gwagwalada yesterday, revealed that about 12,000 teachers in FCT have been registered with TRCN.
He further said the union has also ensured that the agitation for lateral movement of stagnated teachers are at par with their counterpart, adding that the union also ensured the promotion of stagnated deputy directors to principal directors.
He, however, said that the delegate conference would provide an important forum for all teachers at every branch of the union to meet, asses and analyze the challenges, achievement and also chart a way forward.
“May I remind you all that at about this period four years ago, we conducted conferences in nine local branches of the union by on a cheering note today. We are conducting conferences into 13 local branches, which is a strong indication that FCT wing is composed of progressive unity in the union.”
Knabayi, therefore reiterated the union readiness and commitment in working towards issues driving programmes that will boost the welfare and lives of the FCT teachers.
MOST READ
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths...
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman...
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
Every year, Nigeria loses N580billion through unnecessary tax incentives, Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM), an international non-government organisation, formed...
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim...
Abia Denies Allocating Land For Ruga
Abia state goverment has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the...
Army Kills 145 Bandits, Arrests 223 In Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue
The ‘Operation Whirlstroke’ currently undergoing military operations in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states said they have so far killed 145...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS10 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
EDUCATION16 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Prospect Of Oil And Gas In Northern Nigeria
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Pharrell Hints Working On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle For Bronze