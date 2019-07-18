BUSINESS
World Bank Contradicts Tanzania’s Growth Estimates
Tanzania’s economy expanded 5.2 per cent in 2018, the World Bank said on Thursday, the second major report this year from a multilateral financial institution contradicting rosier government figures.
Tanzania’s finance minister had told parliament in June that growth was 7 per cent last year.
In a report, the World Bank, which makes its calculations based on state data, also forecast 2019 growth at 5.4 per cent – again lower than the government’s estimate of 7.1 per cent.
Last year’s growth was affected by a decline in investment, exports and private lending, the report said.
“Data related to consumption, investment and net trade suggest that growth softened in 2018,” it said.
President John Magufuli embarked on an ambitious programme of industrialisation after coming to power in 2015, investing billions of dollars in infrastructure, including a new rail line, reviving the national carrier and a hydropower plant.
But government interventions in mining and agriculture have led to declining investment in east Africa’s third largest economy.
Foreign direct investment has more than halved since 2013, while private sector lending growth plummeted to less than 4 per cent in 2018, far below the 20 per cent average between 2013 and 2016.
The World Bank report followed an unpublished International Monetary Fund (IMF) report in April that also raised questions over Magufuli’s handling of the economy.
A leaked version of the report, seen by Reuters, accused the government of undermining the economy with “unpredictable and interventionist” policies, saying medium-term growth would be around 4-5 per cent, again below official forecasts.
In its report, the World Bank said investment growth was subdued partly because of government struggles to meet spending targets in development projects.
The economy could grow to 6 per cent by 2021 “with a modest improvement of the business climate and a pick-up in foreign direct investment and other private investment,” the bank said.
Other economic indicators also point to a slowing economy.
The current account deficit widened to 5.2 per cent of GDP in the year ending January 2019, up from 3.2 per cent a year earlier, the bank said.
The value of exports dropped nearly 4 per cent last year, partly because the government banned cashew exports, a major foreign exchange earner, due to low prices.
On the other hand, the construction of the standard gauge railway and expansion of Dar es Salaam port helped drive up the value of imports by 7.8 per cent, the World Bank said.
The government should minimise economic risk by improving the business environment and fiscal management, it recommended.
The bank said globally, Tanzania was also vulnerable to weaker demand, tighter financing conditions, and higher international energy prices.
MOST READ
Iran Agrees To Allow Women Watch Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – FIFA
Iran’s Football Federation (FFIRI) has agreed to allow women to attend upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifyers of their men’s national...
China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance
China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China...
France To Lead EU Talks On New IMF Chief
French Economy Minister, Bruno Le-Maire, will lead informal talks to produce a European candidate to head International Monetary Fund (IMF),...
World Bank Contradicts Tanzania’s Growth Estimates
Tanzania’s economy expanded 5.2 per cent in 2018, the World Bank said on Thursday, the second major report this year...
UN Chief Pays Glowing Tributes As World Remembers Mandela
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described late Nelson Mandela as an “extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality” who anyone in...
Major Defeat In Trump Impeachment Bid
A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives. Texas...
23 Killed In Suspected Arson At Japan Anime Studio
At least 23 people are dead and dozens injured after a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto,...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
EDUCATION24 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC