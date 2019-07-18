NEWS
YESSO Earmarks N349 For Abia Youth
World Bank-assisted Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) programme has earmarked N349 for the payment of monthly stipends to 3,869 Abia state youth participating in the programme.
The beneficiaries of the YESSO which is at pilot level in the state, were drawn from two local government area from each of the three Senatorial districts in the state.
The Acting National Coordinator of the Federal Operation Coordinating Unit (FOCU) of the YESSO, Mrs Hajara Sami stated this at its official flag-off ceremony in the capital, Umuahia.
She said the ceremony signifies the commencement of support to unemployed youths with a low level of education from poor and vulnerable households in the society.
According to her, the amount will cover a monthly stipend of N 7,500.00 per month for the beneficiaries through the Public Work Fare (PWF) for the one year period of the training.
Speaking, while flagging-off the YESSO, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu appealed to the beneficiaries to take the training seriously, stressing that they should use the skill to better ther lives.
Ikpeazu, who described the YESSO as another milestone in the state’s quest for job and wealth creation, said, “if you deploy the Abia spirit to it, you can become millionaires and employers of labour.”
Similarly, the state YESSO Focal Person, Endi Ezengwa, commended Ikpeazu for domesticating and supporting it, adding that it has given hope and future to the beneficiaries.
According to the state’s Education for Employment (E4E) programme coordinator, both the YESSO and E4E are among its fast growing human resources development programmes.
Contributing, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Rita Okengwu, said the YESSO is a life-changing project to reduce unemployment and create wealth for the beneficiaries.
In his response, a beneficiary, Edwin Okechukwu, expressed appreciation to the bank and both the federal and state governments, assuring that he would maximize the opportunity for his good.
MOST READ
Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler
A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje
Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje
Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
Cassava Most Consumed Food Crop In Africa – IITA
International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says cassava remained one of the most consumed food crops in Africa and the...
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
The 20-year-old woman, Blessing John who was arrested by the police for allegedly biting her boyfriend’s manhood has been bailed...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS22 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’