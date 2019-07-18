Connect with us
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has expressed support for the call on the Fulani herdsmen to return home if that will bring the needed peace, security of lives and property in the South western part of the country.

Apparently reacting to a statement credited to Northern Elders Forum and Coalition of Northern Groups that the herdsmen should return home, the association’s national President, Olalekan Hammed in a statement on Tuesday said since herdsmen were no longer ready to embrace peaceful coexistence in the country, it was a welcome development.

“Since the herdsmen are no longer contributing to our well- being and peaceful coexistence, if they are now ask to come home by Northern Elders and youths, we gladly wish them goodbye”.

The association said the Yorubas were unperturbed with the call made by forum and the youths to come back home if their safety cannot guaranteed.

“Right from the time immemorial, Yoruba are known distinctively for being accommodating, respectful and kind-hearted.

“All Yoruba Obas were having a cordial relationship with Sariki Fulani at their various domains like brothers and sisters.

“We (Yoruba helped) them boost their business not only by buying and consuming their cows but we also love eating wara.

“Until few years ago when they started unleashing various nefarious activities such as bombardment of farmlands with cows, eating-up farm produce, kidnapping, rape and robbery”, it said.

According to the group, ‘’thousands of our people including farmers have gone bankruptcy, maimed, raped, kidnapped and killed by herdsmen.

“The suspected herders that kidnapped Chief Olu Falae for ransom few years ago were later freed, released un-prosecuted.

“In fact, that step, if taken, we increase our creativity for we are going to think beyond noise and venture seriously into livestock business most especially cattle rearing. And surely, unemployment rate in Southwest will reduce drastically within a short period of time”, the youth said.

