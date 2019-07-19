CRIME
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two teenagers, who allegedly defiled their friend’s 13-year-old sister, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.
Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that they should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.
Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.
The magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 14, for further hearing.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants, aged 18 and 19, committed the offence on April 20 and April 27, at about 4 p.m, at Bimbo Marque, off AIT road, Alagbado, Lagos.
Emuerhi alleged that the defendants sexually abused the minor.
He said that the case was reported at the Alagbado Divisional Police Station by the victim’s brother and was transferred to the Gender Section, Ikeja Police Division for further investigation.
The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The case was adjourned until Oct. 14, for further hearing.
