LAW
Court Remands Trader For Defiling, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 50-year-old trader, Sanni Arowolo, charged with defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl,be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, pending legal advice.
Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).
Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 8 at his residence.
Ayorinde alleged that Arowolo who rented out a shop to the girl’s mother, defiled the minor and got her pregnant.
He alleged that the mother of the girl reported the case.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribed life imprisonment for defilement.
MOST READ
Police Name Suspect In Japan Animation Studio Fire
Japanese police have named the man suspected of carrying out a deadly arson attack on an animation studio. Shinji Aoba...
Why I Withdrew My Suit Against APC – Shittu
A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Friday said he voluntarily withdrew his suit against the All Progressives Congress...
Kogi APC Stakeholders Drags NWC To Court Over Mode of Primaries
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached Abuja Federal High Court over the decision of...
DPR Shuts 33 Filling Stations In Port Harcourt
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Friday shut down businesses in 33 filling stations in Port Harcourt over alleged...
Court Remands Trader For Defiling, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 50-year-old trader, Sanni Arowolo, charged with defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old...
NLC, Oxfam Want ECOWAS Head Of Govt To Address Inequality Gap
A Group of Non-State Actors, comprising NGOs led by Oxam, Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Oxfam yesterday...
Sodium Brand Solutions Emerges Biggest Winner EXMAN 2019 Awards
Sodium Brand Solutions, a leading experiential marketing company in Nigeria emerged the biggest winner of the night at the recently...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
NEWS23 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
-
METRO20 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
SPONSORED24 hours ago
Truth About The Withdrawal, By The Attorney General Of The Federation, Of The Criminal Charges Against Senator Danjuma Goje
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Exploring Untapped Potential Of African Pharma Markets