Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

DPR Shuts 33 Filling Stations In Port Harcourt

Published

46 mins ago

on

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Friday shut down businesses in 33 filling stations in Port Harcourt over alleged sharp practices.

Mr Bassey Nkanga, Operations Controller, DPR, Port Harcourt Zone, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a routine inspection of filling stations in the Rivers capital.

The department, he said, inspected 150 stations, and caught 33 under-dispensing and selling adulterated petroleum products to unsuspecting users.

NAN reports that the affected stations include Conoil Petroleum, Eterna, Forte Oil, Mobil and Oando, among others.

“The filling stations were sealed for cheating the public, in violation of stipulated rules guiding operations in the upstream and downstream petroleum industry.

“So far, of the 150 stations we visited in our ongoing surveillance in Port Harcourt, 33 stations have been sealed for selling adulterated products to the public.

“Other offences committed include operating without valid licence as well as selling products between N148 to N152 per litre, above the government’s approved pump price.

“Consequently, the 33 filling stations are presently under sanction of various fines.” he said.

Nkanga further said that the department shut filling stations which erroneously over-dispense their products, thereby incurring losses.

“For such filling stations, we found out that of every 10 litres dispensed, two litres are mistakenly given to customers free.

“So, we simply stopped them from dispensing products, pending when such pumps are recalibrated.

“We took this measure because we want the marketers to remain in business,” he said.

According to the DPR boss, severe sanctions await marketers caught still dispensing products or tampering with evidence after their stations had been sealed by government.

The department, he said, was currently working with security agencies to end activities of illegal petroleum products refiners and peddlers of adulterated products in the old Port Harcourt town.

According to him, the synergy has led to many filling stations being sealed and operators put out of the illicit businesses.

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensure full compliance to rules as stipulated in the guidelines of the petroleum industry.

“Severe sanctions await any marketer caught flouting the rules by adjusting their meters; hoarding petroleum products and operating without valid licence,” he added.

Nkanga urged the public to report any erring filling station, to the department, promising that the department would always take prompt action.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Police Name Suspect In Japan Animation Studio Fire

Japanese police have named the man suspected of carrying out a deadly arson attack on an animation studio. Shinji Aoba...
NEWS1 min ago

Why I Withdrew My Suit Against APC – Shittu

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Friday said he voluntarily withdrew his suit against the All Progressives Congress...
POLITICS18 mins ago

Kogi APC Stakeholders Drags NWC To Court Over Mode of Primaries

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached Abuja Federal High Court  over the decision of...
NEWS46 mins ago

DPR Shuts 33 Filling Stations In Port Harcourt

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Friday shut down businesses in 33 filling stations in Port Harcourt over alleged...
LAW1 hour ago

Court Remands Trader For Defiling, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 50-year-old trader, Sanni Arowolo, charged with defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old...
NEWS3 hours ago

NLC, Oxfam Want ECOWAS Head Of Govt To Address Inequality Gap

A Group of Non-State Actors, comprising NGOs led by Oxam, Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Oxfam yesterday...
NEWS3 hours ago

Sodium Brand Solutions Emerges Biggest Winner EXMAN 2019 Awards

Sodium Brand Solutions, a leading experiential marketing company in Nigeria emerged the biggest winner of the night at the recently...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: