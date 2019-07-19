Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention

The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor who is also the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, took a new dimension for the worse with the House of Representatives ordering a fresh inauguration of the State Assembly. PATRICK OCHOGA delves into the intrigues

Several peace moves by stakeholders in the political imbroglio that is currently rocking the foundation of the Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appear to be futile.

Expectedly, the intervention of the National Assembly in order to put an end to the crisis appears to have heightened the political temperature of the state following the resolution reached and passed on Wednesday by the House of Representatives following recommendations by its ad-hoc committee mandated to investigate the crisis.

The House of Representatives gave a one-week ultimatum to Governor Godwin Obaseki to within one week issue a fresh proclamation letter to the Edo State House of Assembly. The lawmakers had arrived at the resolution sequel to the adoption of the report of the adhoc committee.

The House of Representatives had set up a 13-member ad-hoc committee to investigate the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly.

While adopting the recommendations presented by the chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, the House also directed that all actions taken by the current 7th State Assembly in Edo should be declared null and void pending proper inauguration.

Parts of the report reads: “All members of the Edo State House of Assembly, both those who have been inaugurated and those who have not been inaugurated should dissolve their factions in the interest of peace and stability of the House with the view to moving the state forward.”

It further says that: “The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General (DG), Department of State Service should shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by members-elect.”

The report added that, “where the above recommendations fail, the National Assembly shall invoke the Provisions of Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which empowers it to take over the State House of Assembly until the situation normalises.”

Meanwhile, the resolutions of the House of Representatives filtered into Edo state incidentally almost the time the 7-man Senate Adhoc Committee, led by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, was in the state. They met with the Speaker and other lawmakers loyal to Governor Obaseki.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt that the resolutions of the House of Representatives have elicited jubilation among loyalists of the APC national chairman in the state. One of the notable leaders of the Obaseki-Must-Go and a co-convener of Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), Hon. Henry Idahagbon, was said to have described the resolution as the beginning of more troubles for the Obaseki-led faction of the APC.

The last political straw that broke the camel’s back in the no-retreat, no-surrender cold war between Oshiomhole and Obaseki was the controversial inauguration of the 7th Edo State House Assembly with majority of members-elect left out. This is not unconnected to the battle for the control of the legislature by the gladiators in the state.

However, indication that the report of the investigative House of Representatives committee may favour the ‘Abuja-based politicians’ emerged last Sunday when the committee was accused of bias by two APC support groups, the Estako Solidarity Front (ESF) and the Owan Renaissance.

They had raised the alarm over what they termed as the partiality of the ad-hoc committee set up to look into the issues in the State House of Assembly.

The groups said their doubts arose from facts available to them that the committee’s trip to Benin City last weekend was sponsored by the APC national chairman, Oshiomhole.

The coordinator of one of the ESF, Comrade Seidu Momoh, at an emergency meeting alleged that investigations showed that the private jet marked 5N FCT, which conveyed the committee members, was hired for N8m by an interested party, arguing that the House leadership couldn’t have hired a private jet for such assignment.

According to the group, “Those of us who are stakeholders in Edo APC find it difficult to believe that the committee would not be biased. The committee should have rejected the offer of a paid to and fro trip to Benin for investigation.”

“Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Assembly crisis and his payment for the trip amount to nothing but bribery in disguise,” it said.

For his part, the president of Owan Renaissance, Dr. Sam Aiyokha, said it was morally wrong for the committee to agree to use the private jet in question if it were serious about ending the crisis.

He added that the committee would have use funds from the House of Representatives, which set it up and not from an interested party.

Aiyokha noted that the recent revelations have shown that sponsorship from some individuals was responsible for the 14 members-elect’s continued stay in Abuja instead of presenting themselves for swearing-in as members of the State Assemnbly in Benin City.

He further alleged that a younger brother to Comrade Oshiomhole, Seid Oshiomhole, who is among the 14 members-elect, was caught on tape stating the need to sustain the disagreement in the State House of Assembly to ensure it degenerates into a big crisis.

The viral audio tape which its authenticity could not be verified, has further fuelled fears that the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee set up to resolve the issues at the Edo Assembly may have been teleguided to do the bidding of the APC national chairman, with support from presiding officers of the National Assembly.

In the viral tape, the younger Oshiomhole, who spoke in conventional English and pidgin English was heard saying “We are becoming more stronger now as who is who in Nigeria are now coming to our aid. Na money dey find us now, we no dey look for money. Na money come dey look for us, we dey even reject money now.”

However, chairman of the Reps Adhoc Committee, Hon. Namdas, when contacted on telephone denied the allegations even as he noted that the investigative panel had met with all stakeholders and assured that the committee would be fair to all concerned.

But a source who rose in defence of Obaseki said what the governor did regarding the House of Assembly was done in line with the provisions of the constitution and he expected the National Assembly to abide by the restraining order obtained by the state government pending when the matter will come up or the order vacated by the court.

“Democracy is all about the rule of law and not man. The governor has done what is expected of him by issuing out a proclamation letter.

Proclamation letter can not be issued twice or trice and that is what the law says. Nobody can intimidate the governor to issue a fresh letter. We are ready to ensure that everything possible is done to avoid a state of anarchy in the state,” the source revealed.

In a similar vein, the Edo State House of Assembly has rejected the decision by the House Representatives calling for the shutdown of State House of Assembly, describing the adhoc committee of the House as a ‘merchant of crisis’ rather than restoring peace to the state.

The Speaker, Hon Frank Okiye, in stern statement after meeting with the Senate adhoc committee over the crisis, said the resolution of the House of Representatives was a calculated move to disrupt peaceful activities in the state.

Okiye stated: “It has come to our knowledge that the Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating issues surrounding the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly has recommended that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Department of State Services (DSS) should seal up the Assembly.”

“Considering what we came to know in the course of this process, the recommendation of the Ad-Hoc committee does not come to us as a surprise,” Okiye said.

The Speaker also corroborated the claims by the APC support groups and alleged that the chattered plane marked 5N FCT, which brought the committee members to Benin City, was paid for by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is a major party in the disagreement.

He also reiterated: “the younger brother to the national chairman, Seid Oshiomhole, in a recent leaked audio conversation, revealed the underhand dealings in Abuja regarding the matter. He stated that Oshiomhole and his proxies have been having meetings with the committee members and other actors in the issue in Abuja and dolling out money to ensure the issue goes in their favour.”

“With all these, it was clear that the ad-hoc committee was up to no good. Their report was always going to be biased.

“Moreover, we want to draw the attention of the general public and the Police to a subsisting court order restraining the Police, headed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the National Working Committee of the APC; the DSS and their agents, from interfering in the affairs of the Assembly, as the House has been going about its activities peacefully and without rancour.

“The National Assembly must take note that they are expected to act as agents of peace and not merchants of crisis. Edo State has always been peaceful and any attempt for them to carry out this order will certainly disrupt the peace that is currently being enjoyed in the state.

“In a time like this in which the nation is being engulfed in one form of violence or the order, it is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is seen to be promoting violence and exacerbating the tension in the country,” Okiye added.

But absolving the national chairman of the party of any complicity in the Edo House crisis, co-convener of EPM, Henry Idahagbon, however regretted that Oshiomhole is one personality that is grossly misunderstood in the whole crisis rocking the State Assembly.

The former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state said: “This House of Assembly matter, Oshiomhole was not interested because he asked ‘what do I want, do I want to be governor again? What will a Speaker in Edo State do for me now?’

“But the truth be told as we are today, we don’t have a House of Assembly neither do we have a Speaker. The applicable section is section 103, and Section 91 states that there shall be a House of Assembly whose membership shall be six times the number of the House of Representatives in each state. Then there is a proviso provided that the number shall not be lower than 24 and higher than 40.

“So when you have a House of Assembly that is less than 24 you don’t have a House of Assembly in Edo state today and in any case, you inaugurated the House of Assembly by 10 pm, that is nocturnal. We all know the official hour of working in this country it is between 8am and 4pm. There is overtime, but is there any official in Nigeria that does overtime.

“Then in an Assembly of 24, you have two that represents Oredo, the governor’s local government and you cannot even get one to yourself. He needs to call all the 24 members, inaugurate them and allow them choose their Speaker. Frank Okiye is my friend, I believe he will make a wonderful speaker but the process that brought him up is flawed,” Idahagbon opined.

Also, a constitutional lawyer, Barrister Emwanta Adaze, while giving his perspectives on the closure order of the House of Representatives and the fresh proclamation letter to the House or risk the National Assembly taking over the activities of the State Assembly, he said such threat amounts to invitation to anarchy when there is a legal restraining order to all the parties.

In his words: “I want to start by making reference to the position of the constitution which professor Ihonvhere relied on the provision of section 11 sub 4 of the constitution that contemplates a situation where the house is unable to carry out it constitutional functions or transact it legislative business the national assembly could take over the law making function of state house. But you will also find out that sub-section 5 say they are two things that must be present, they must be a situation in the state that makes it impossible for the ho

“Remember on the June 17, 2019, the Edo State House of Assembly was inaugurated following a proclamation issued by the governor. While other members were transacting other business elsewhere, the present members of the House elected speaker and deputy. When the issue became contentious, the clerk went to court to seek judicial interpretation. And a restraining order was issued.

“In spite of the constitutional provision when a matter is in court nobody can come in, it is on the basis of this that every party must respect the restraining order. The resolution as far as I’m concerned was made in bad faith, it’s illegal, and an act of legislative rascality. I think it is an invitation to anarchy and Nigerians must rise up against it.”