Funke Olakunrin Deserves Justice, Not Politics

The murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti last week Friday along the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State was announced to the public, not by a family representative but by Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere. Unfortunately, Odumakin almost immediately chose to politicise the murder, portray it as an ethnically motivated crime and in the process, further heightening tensions. A number of political leaders in the Southwest have taken the bait. He is grieving, he may even feel alone, yet Pa Fasaronti has remained level-headed in all this. All it would have taken to incite the entire Southwest and ignite ethnic violence was for the Afenifere leader to put the blame squarely on President Muhammadu Buhari or refuse to acknowledge the president’s condolences.

Reports are that they have had telephone conversation.

Pa Fasoranti is no ordinary Nigerian. His is a titan of politics and culture, and as leader of Afenifere, he commands enormous respect and his every word carries a lot of weight. But in his moment of sadness, he has already shown an unbelievable level of maturity and restraint. By choosing to politicise the murder, Odumakin has been unfair to the victim. He has acted unfairly to her family and to all of Nigeria. A criminal act has occurred and he is trying to make political capital out if it. He has used a murder to stoke ethnic divisions, incite hate and paint the crime as an attack on the Yoruba race. In the last few years, most words uttered by Odumakin are aimed at stoking divisions. This was a moment he should have risen above that. But at least a few people have done just that. Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, during his condolence visit to Pa Fasoranti, moved to keep a lid on an issue that could easily boil over. He said, “This is not the time for political statement or coloration. What happened is something very serious and if it had happened to somebody ordinary, we would never hear anything.”

And he was not the only one. Even though Obasanjo sent mixed messages, he did say that the murder occurred, “at a time when all well meaning Nigerians are preaching tolerance and political accommodation in national politics.”

On his part, all Yinka Odumakin has done is to make the work of the Nigeria Police extremely difficult. He has already announced to the world this was a political murder that was ethnically motivated and committed by herdsmen. And so, expectations would be for the police to confirm these assertions as facts. Anything else would be perceived as a cover up. Ironically, all the other victims who escaped with their lives and the eyewitnesses to the murder have discounted Odimakin’s narrative about herdsmen being behind the murder. Tayo Ogundare, the driver of the murdered victim, prodded by the media said all the attackers were masked. Another witness also said they were masked men and she couldn’t pick up the language spoken by the attackers. The only person certain that the killers were Fulani appears to be Odumakin and he has described their action as war on Yoruba people, language that could not be more unhelpful.

Governors in the Southwest are already under attack from some quarters for not doing enough to “protect our people”. Some are reacting from uncontrolled emotions. For others, it is calculated. Before embarking on a killing spree, motivated by ethnic nationalism, this was the language used by the ring leader in Ethiopia’s recently botched coup. It was the language used before Rwanda descended into war and genocide in the 90s. It shouldn’t be a language of choice for anyone in Nigeria. The governors cannot encourage ethnic incitement. They can only fight every kind of criminality regardless of who the perpetrators are and using the provisions of the law.

Nigerians from all walks of life are rallying around Fasoranti in his moment of grief. There is no one that isn’t searching for answers after the gruesome murder of his daughter by yet to be identified gunmen. No father should have to bury any of his children. And to have lost her in such manner can only add to his sorrow.

How does one approach a man in his nineties and break the news to him that his 58-year-old daughter has been killed, most especially when you cannot explain why? What do you say knowing no words can console him? Yet, attempts have to be made to do so. Pa Fasoranti needs to know that his daughter will get justice, that those who committed this heinous crime will be caught and made to pay.

Whether the murder was an attempt to kidnap her or the killers were out for blood is not yet known. Violence being perpetrated by marauding herdsmen, their engagement in kidnapping and murder makes them prime suspects for most violent crimes. Added to that is the tension generated and backlash the government has faced over plans to build cattle colonies across the country. Nobody wants people prone to violence as neighbours. In that regard, and because an official Afenifere statement has already identified herdsmen as the killers, the level of anger and even the threats of retaliation towards the Fulani could very well spillover onto the streets in the Southwest and beyond.

If that happens, the violence will mostly claim lives of innocent people. This is a murder the police need to solve and do so very quickly. The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is reported to have ordered a manhunt for the killers and has dispatched the Intelligence Response Team and the Technical Intelligence Unit, who have recorded some notable successes. Only this cannot be one of those cases where the IG pays lip service and then nothing more is done. Even if the murder was an act committed by criminals indigenous to the region it happened in, the case has already been poisoned by fear and suspicions of an ethnic invasion. And if the police fail to bring about justice, then the chances that the likes of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) will carry their threat and take the law into their own hands will only increase. Justice can’t be gotten on the streets. The truth is that this singular murder could tear the country apart. It leaves Nigeria threatened and if not properly managed, if the police fail to apprehend the culprits, tensions could flare up.

What the family of Funke Olakunrin need now is not an ethnic or tribal war. What Fasoranti needs is justice; that the very people who carried out the cowardly attack are caught, charged to court and convicted. Anything short of that will be an injustice to Olakunrin’s memory and to society. It doesn’t matter whether the criminals are herdsmen, kidnappers or armed robbers. They need to be punished. It would be unfortunate if the police come out one day to claim to the perpetrators were killed in a shootout. The killers should be apprehended. The public needs to be able to identify them and witness them being charged to court and sentenced to prison. The Fasoranti family also needs to be allowed to grieve and need to know the authorities are fighting for them. Politics should be taken out of the unfortunate event.

It will serve nobody’s interest to have Olakunrin’s murder used as means of achieving political goals, especially one that goes the length to incite and preach hate.

– Shuaib, a former editor at Leadership newspaper, writes from Abuja