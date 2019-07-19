OPINION
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown
I have watched with incredulity, political analysis on the situation in Kogi State and by extension, the achievement or otherwise of Governor Yahaya Bello, popularly called GYB. I have since come to the conclusion that the young energetic governor is an unsung hero that deserves no less than the ultimate crown of second term return. One universal precursor to a sustainable development is peace. Without peace, no government or people can make progress. GYB came in to government at a time when peace had all but eluded the good people of Kogi State.
Kidnapping on a daily basis, armed robbery and the menace of boko haram was the other of the day. He quickly swung into action, devoting a sizeable chunk of the state’s resources to security. The state’s appalling security architecture was rejigged and logistics in form of operational vehicles were provided for the security agencies. Not done, vigilante groups were fully equipped to involve locals in the security architecture and the result is the peace and security pervading Kogi today.
Also, the state is currently witnessing an organic revolution in infrastructural development. Hinterlands now have accessible roads being constructed by the government while virtually all the senatorial districts are now experiencing massive uplift in essential social amenities such as quality road network and provision of boreholes for water supply to the rural folks. GYB, is perhaps, the first governor to run an all-inclusive government that took into cognisance, the aggregate wisdom of the aged and the bundles energy of the youth who constitute a significant part of the state population. Today, the youths form the fulcrum of his administration.
Kogi State government, through its programme, Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operation, has engaged 15,699 youths in rural jobs creation across the state with bold steps to build sustainable economy for the state. The Green Revolution currently going on in the state can be put down as GYB’s contributions to agricultural development surpasses any other state in Nigeria, with his recent cassava empowerment farm project for over 500,000 farmers across the state and farm houses for cassava processing in some major villages across the local government areas. GYB’s HealthPlus programme has been rated as one of the best in the country as acknowledged by the Federal Ministry of Health. The diagnostic centre has been fully equipped with up-to-date equipment while all the 21 local government areas have at least, one primary health centre upgraded. I can go on and on but let me pulse a little here and state with all sense of responsibility that the GYB we have in Kogi is a hero who deserves his wages – in the form of a second term ticket, no more, no less! Josiah wrote in from Abuja
MOST READ
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
The leadership of the APC in Bayelsa State has officially written to the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the...
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
U.S. government had given university scholarship to 30 outstanding Nigerian students to enable them to study in the U.S and...
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
The United States Government has designated Salman Salman, a key leader of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, as a “special...
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two teenagers, who allegedly defiled their friend’s 13-year-old sister, be remanded...
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence
The Justice Ibrahim Bako-led Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal has adjourned sitting to next Tuesday, July 23, to enable the...
Cuban Govt. Pardons Over 2,600 Inmates
The Cuban Government has granted pardon to 2,604 inmates, a government release said on Friday. The pardon took effect on...
Police Name Suspect In Japan Animation Studio Fire
Japanese police have named the man suspected of carrying out a deadly arson attack on an animation studio. Shinji Aoba...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES14 hours ago
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
-
METRO23 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
Exploring Untapped Potential Of African Pharma Markets
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Cardi B Fires Back At Lawyer For Blasting Her Courtroom Attire
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Death Of An Icon
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
Exclusively Woman : Imperative Of Salvaging 3.6m Nigerian Female Drug Addicts
-
NEWS24 hours ago
INEC Closes Case At Kaduna Governorship Election Tribunal