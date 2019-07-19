NLC, Oxfam Want ECOWAS Head Of Govt To Address Inequality Gap

A Group of Non-State Actors, comprising NGOs led by Oxam, Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Oxfam yesterday in Abuja urged heads of government within the West African region to address the widening inequality gap in the region.

Addressing a rally to sensitize Nigerians on a study on inequality by Oxfam, NLC focal person on tax justice, James Eustace raised concerns that the gap between the rich and poor is getting wider every day.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that Oxfam on Wednesday had a public presentation of the Fair Tax Monitor and the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index Reports.

According to the Oxam report, West African governments are much less committed to reducing inequality than all other regions of the African Continent.

“The Oxfam’s Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII) regional repot, which ranks countries according to their commitment to tackle inequality, reveals that the West African’s government are exacerbating inequality by underfunding public services, such as healthcare and education, while under-taxing corporations and the wealthy” the report by Oxfam stated

The report said in 2018, the region was home to six of the top 10 fastest economies in Africa. However, for the majority of the countries, the benefits of this unprecedented economic growth wetnto a tiny few.

“Today, inequality has reached extreme levels in the region. The rich have grown richer while the poor have become poorer. The region has also the least public health care coverage and the least populations with access to water and decent education.”

However, speaking during the rally, comrade James said, the widening inequality crisis can be seen in the rising insecurity and other social issues within the region.

He said heads of government within the region should put in place policies to address this and lift the burden off the shoulders of the poor.

He said, “Basically, the report is talking about increase in countries spending on social services. That is, issues around public education, health, social protection, having a decent labour market institution, decent living wages for workers.

“So we are here to march to ECOWAS headquarters to submit this report for onward forwarding to various states, urging them to be committed to reducing inequality so that we can have better countries in our region.”

He said further, “A study that was conducted by Oxfam on inequality index in some countries in west Africa. This study looked at how countries are committed to reducing the inequality gap. When we talk about inequality gap, we mean the gap between the rich and poor. The study show that the gap between the rich and poor is getting wider by the day.

“And the statistics shows that 1% of the richer persons in these countries own more than the other 99%, and this has gotten to a point of crisis. The inequality crises in West Africa is alarming. And that is why the pockets of crises we experience in these countries are on the increase, and evidence that the down trodden have started to react to the unfair distribution of common wealth.

The delegation stressed that in order to meet revenue targets for development, the government opts for aggressive taxation of the informal sector, adding that this sometimes leads to imposing differentiated taxes according to needs.

“We call on ECOWA to pressure national governments at all levels to prioritize these sectors towards inclusive fiscal regime, transparency and accountable public private sector processes, especially as it relates to curbing inequality in our system,” he stated