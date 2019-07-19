ENTERTAINMENT
Toastmasters Division E Celebrate 5th Anniversary In Style
It was a night of celebration, glitz and glamour as Toastmasters of Division E, District 94 converged on Abuja to mark the 5th Anniversary of their being a division.
The event which took place at the Ball Room of the Command Officers Mess in Asokoro over the weekend, was graced by Toastmasters and guests from all professions and walks of life.
The Division E, District 94 of the Toastmasters Club is the Northern Nigerian Division of the international club which originated from the United States of America in 1924. Toastmasters Division E was established in July, 2014 with Distinguished Toastmaster Mike Omotosho as the pioneer District Director, and with only a handful of clubs. But today, the Division has grown with chains of Areas and Clubs, and with hundreds of members.
The weekend’s Dinner and Awards Night was to acknowledge the efforts and contributions of all those who have played key roles in consolidating the fortunes of the club and spreading its gospel to all nooks and crannies of Northern Nigeria. Other highlights of the glamorous occasion were music performance by Toastmasters, speech presentations, and presentation of awards to deserving Toastmasters. There were also assorted continental and native dishes to tickle the taste buds of those who graced the occasion.
According to Toastmaster Stella George who supervised the planning of this year’s award event, Division E has a lot to celebrate which include producing three back-to-back Champions of Public Speaking in West and Central Africa, whose names were given as Omei Bongos Ikwue, Inyang Atte Inyang and recently Ben Wayo.
George further stated that it is the primary responsibility of Toastmasters to contribute to the establishment of more clubs in their localities and ensure that those newly inducted into the club improve in their public speaking and leadership skills.
Toastmasters Division E comprises Abuja, Kano, Katsina, and Jos. There are also Divisions F and G in Lagos, with many other clubs scattered in the South-South and South-East of Nigeria. There are plans to establish clubs in every city of Nigeria and to “make more disciples for the club through preaching the Toastmasters gospel.”
MOST READ
NLC, Oxfam Want ECOWAS Head Of Govt To Address Inequality Gap
A Group of Non-State Actors, comprising NGOs led by Oxam, Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Oxfam yesterday...
Sodium Brand Solutions Emerges Biggest Winner EXMAN 2019 Awards
Sodium Brand Solutions, a leading experiential marketing company in Nigeria emerged the biggest winner of the night at the recently...
US Destroyed Iranian Drone In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Trump
The US Navy destroyed an Iranian drone on Thursday after it refused to back down, President Donald Trump says. He...
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance
Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS
The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS19 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
FEATURES8 hours ago
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
-
METRO17 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
SPONSORED21 hours ago
Truth About The Withdrawal, By The Attorney General Of The Federation, Of The Criminal Charges Against Senator Danjuma Goje
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Senate Confirms Galadima As NIPSS DG, NCC Commissioners