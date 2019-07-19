ENTERTAINMENT
Tom Cruise Drops Top Gun 2 Trailer
Tom Cruise was a surprise guest at Comic-Con where he unveiled a trailer for the sequel to his movie Top Gun, released more than 30 years ago.
Top Gun: Maverick sees him revisit brilliant but reckless pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, still flying but unable to to let go of his past.
The trailer shows Cruise apparently pulling off some incredible aerial moves on board a US Navy jetfighter.
“Everything you see in this film is for real,” he told the San Diego audience.
“We’re working with the Navy, all of the flying you see in this picture is real, I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is to be inside that aircraft.
“To me, Top Gun is about competition, it’s about family, it’s about sacrifice, it’s about heroism, it’s about aviation.
“It’s a love letter to aviation.”
The trailer shows Cruise apparently pulling off some incredible aerial moves on board a US Navy jetfighter.
“Everything you see in this film is for real,” he told the San Diego audience.
“We’re working with the Navy, all of the flying you see in this picture is real, I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is to be inside that aircraft.
“To me, Top Gun is about competition, it’s about family, it’s about sacrifice, it’s about heroism, it’s about aviation.
“It’s a love letter to aviation.”
It made a star of Cruise and also featured Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, ER’s Anthony Edwards and Val Kilmer – who is also back for the sequel but is not seen in the first trailer.
Its critics said the film served as a glorified jingoistic recruitment tool for the US Navy but in 2015, the US Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry.
“Thirty-four years ago I made a movie in San Diego,” Cruise told the Comic-Con audience following a panel to launch the latest film in the terminator franchise, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.
“Thirty-four years and you’ve been very patient with me and I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you.”
BBC
MOST READ
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
The United States Government has designated Salman Salman, a key leader of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, as a “special...
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two teenagers, who allegedly defiled their friend’s 13-year-old sister, be remanded...
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence
The Justice Ibrahim Bako-led Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal has adjourned sitting to next Tuesday, July 23, to enable the...
Cuban Govt. Pardons Over 2,600 Inmates
The Cuban Government has granted pardon to 2,604 inmates, a government release said on Friday. The pardon took effect on...
Police Name Suspect In Japan Animation Studio Fire
Japanese police have named the man suspected of carrying out a deadly arson attack on an animation studio. Shinji Aoba...
Why I Withdrew My Suit Against APC – Shittu
A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Friday said he voluntarily withdrew his suit against the All Progressives Congress...
Kogi APC Stakeholders Drags NWC To Court Over Mode of Primaries
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached Abuja Federal High Court over the decision of...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
-
METRO22 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Exploring Untapped Potential Of African Pharma Markets
-
ENTERTAINMENT13 hours ago
Cardi B Fires Back At Lawyer For Blasting Her Courtroom Attire
-
COLUMNS13 hours ago
Death Of An Icon