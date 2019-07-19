Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information

Published

20 mins ago

on

The United States Government has designated Salman Salman, a key leader of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, as a “special global terrorist’’.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of State also announced seven million reward for information that would lead to the whereabouts of Salman, “also known as Samuel Salman El Reda”.

“Salman is most well-known for his prominent role in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society (AMIA), a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which resulted in the deaths of 85 innocent civilians.

“He is a leader of Hizballah’s External Security Organization (ESO), which is responsible for planning, coordinating and executing Hizballah terrorist attacks around the globe.

“Not only does he direct and support Hizballah terrorist activities in the Western Hemisphere, he has been involved in plots worldwide.

“As a result of the designation, all of Salman’s assets that are based in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are frozen.

“And, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with him,” the statement said.

It stated that information on Salman could be provided through the Rewards for Justice Office of the department via its website: LH@rewardsforjustice.net.

The department can also be reached through its e-mail – LH@rewardsforjustice.net – or the Regional Security Officer at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, according to the statement.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Scholarship logo Scholarship logo
EDUCATION1 min ago

30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship

U.S. government had given university scholarship to 30 outstanding Nigerian students to enable them to study in the U.S and...
NEWS20 mins ago

U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information

The United States Government has designated Salman Salman, a key leader of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, as a “special...
CRIME37 mins ago

Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two teenagers, who allegedly defiled their friend’s 13-year-old sister, be remanded...
NEWS60 mins ago

Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence

The Justice Ibrahim Bako-led Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal has adjourned sitting to next Tuesday,  July 23, to enable the...
Freedom Freedom
NEWS1 hour ago

Cuban Govt. Pardons Over 2,600 Inmates

The Cuban Government has granted pardon to 2,604 inmates, a government release said on Friday. The pardon took effect on...
NEWS2 hours ago

Police Name Suspect In Japan Animation Studio Fire

Japanese police have named the man suspected of carrying out a deadly arson attack on an animation studio. Shinji Aoba...
NEWS2 hours ago

Why I Withdrew My Suit Against APC – Shittu

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Friday said he voluntarily withdrew his suit against the All Progressives Congress...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: