NEWS
US Destroyed Iranian Drone In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Trump
The US Navy destroyed an Iranian drone on Thursday after it refused to back down, President Donald Trump says.
He said the USS Boxer downed the drone over the Strait of Hormuz – a strategic sea passage in the Gulf – after it came within 1,000 yards (914m) of the ship.
Iran said it had no information about losing a drone. In June, Iran shot down a US military drone in the area.
Earlier, Tehran said it had seized a “foreign tanker” and its 12 crew on Sunday for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.
Iran has been blamed by the US for attacks on tankers which have happened in the world’s key shipping area since May. Tehran denies all the accusations.
The recent incidents have triggered fears of a military conflict in the region.
Speaking at the White House, Mr Trump said: “I want to apprise everyone of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz today involving USS Boxer, a navy amphibious assault ship.
“The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone which had closed into a very, very near distance, approximately 1,000 yards (914m), ignoring multiple calls to stand down and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship’s crew. The drone was immediately destroyed.
“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters. The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, facilities and interests.”
A defence department official quoted by the New York Times said the drone had been brought down using electronic jamming equipment.
Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official dismissed the US statement. In an English tweet posted on 19 July, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi even suggested the US may have downed its own drone by mistake.
Mr Araqchi’s comment came after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters in New York on Thursday that “we have no information about losing a drone today”.
BBC
MOST READ
NLC, Oxfam Want ECOWAS Head Of Govt To Address Inequality Gap
A Group of Non-State Actors, comprising NGOs led by Oxam, Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Oxfam yesterday...
Sodium Brand Solutions Emerges Biggest Winner EXMAN 2019 Awards
Sodium Brand Solutions, a leading experiential marketing company in Nigeria emerged the biggest winner of the night at the recently...
US Destroyed Iranian Drone In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Trump
The US Navy destroyed an Iranian drone on Thursday after it refused to back down, President Donald Trump says. He...
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance
Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS
The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS19 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
FEATURES8 hours ago
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
-
METRO17 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
SPONSORED20 hours ago
Truth About The Withdrawal, By The Attorney General Of The Federation, Of The Criminal Charges Against Senator Danjuma Goje
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Senate Confirms Galadima As NIPSS DG, NCC Commissioners