NEWS
Why I Withdrew My Suit Against APC – Shittu
A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Friday said he voluntarily withdrew his suit against the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Supreme Court.
The former minister made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.
NAN recalls that Shittu had challenged his disqualification from participating in the APC governorship primary at the High Court and Appeal Court.
NAN also reports that the case, which was hinged on his non participation in the NYSC, was dismissed in both courts having been instituted outside the stipulated time frame allowed by the Electoral Act.
Shittu said: “When the appeal came up before the Supreme Court on Thursday, and before same could be heard, my counsel stood up and voluntarily withdrew the appeal.
“It must be noted that the dismissal of the suit was based on the application of my counsel and same was not predicated on the decision of the case on the merits.”
Shittu said that he listened to the advice of his counsel who made reference to the decision of the Court of Appeal in Dapo Abiodun’s case.
He hinted that the Appeal Court held categorically that the possession or non-possession of an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate was not a prerequisite for contesting elections in Nigeria.
“Therefore, the Appeal Court has already laid the issue to rest effectively and there is therefore no need to flog a dead horse,” he said.
MOST READ
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
U.S. government had given university scholarship to 30 outstanding Nigerian students to enable them to study in the U.S and...
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
The United States Government has designated Salman Salman, a key leader of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, as a “special...
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two teenagers, who allegedly defiled their friend’s 13-year-old sister, be remanded...
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence
The Justice Ibrahim Bako-led Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal has adjourned sitting to next Tuesday, July 23, to enable the...
Cuban Govt. Pardons Over 2,600 Inmates
The Cuban Government has granted pardon to 2,604 inmates, a government release said on Friday. The pardon took effect on...
Police Name Suspect In Japan Animation Studio Fire
Japanese police have named the man suspected of carrying out a deadly arson attack on an animation studio. Shinji Aoba...
Why I Withdrew My Suit Against APC – Shittu
A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Friday said he voluntarily withdrew his suit against the All Progressives Congress...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
-
METRO22 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Exploring Untapped Potential Of African Pharma Markets
-
ENTERTAINMENT13 hours ago
Cardi B Fires Back At Lawyer For Blasting Her Courtroom Attire
-
COLUMNS13 hours ago
Death Of An Icon