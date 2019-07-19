World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi

The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the people.

This was the outcome of a meeting between the global bank and the state government yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Giving details of the parley to journalists, the director-general of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said that both parties had “fruitful and useful deliberations on issues of development and poverty alleviation in the state.”

“As you are aware, the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello led the state government delegation while that of the World Bank Group was headed by the country director, Rachid Benmessaoud.

“There were useful conversations on how to improve education, agriculture and healthcare as well interventions on a more habitable environment for the people of Kogi State.

“The governor thanked the World Bank for all its programmes and projects in Kogi State, expressing his determination to continue to partner with the bank for the development of the state and her people.

“A review of the partnership performance of the state was quite encouraging as various project leaders spoke glowingly about the excellent commitment of the government of Kogi State.

“The good news for the people of the state is that both parties have agreed to work together in specific development areas that will positively impact the people of the state,” Fanwo said.

The commissioners for finance, education, agriculture and rural development, among other top officials, were in the state team.