Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

AfCFTA: MAN Seeks Policies To Boost SMEs

Published

9 hours ago

on

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the federal government to initiate policies that would encourage startups in the Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMEs) to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The director-general of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who disclosed this in a press statement by the association recently, explained that the federal government did carry out an all-inclusive nationwide consultation and just like MAN, conducted a country-specific study on the potential impact of AfCFTA.

He said: “The Presidential Steering Committee on Impact and Readiness Assessment of the AfCFTA was set up to guide the government on how to independently assess the benefits and risks of the AfCFTA to Nigeria and to propose short, medium and long-term measures to manage them.

“MAN actively participated at the Steering Committee level as well as the Technical Working Group. It was based on the outcome of these processes that the President was advised and he did append his signature at the just concluded Extra-Ordinary Session of the African Union.’’

He further states that going forward, MAN count on the commitment of government to enhance the capacity of the manufacturing sector and indeed other economic actors to take advantage of the opportunities inherent in the continental free trade area and mitigate the multifarious risks.

He said: “We also expect that MAN would be part of the national structures and processes that would be put in place by the federal government to manage the process.”

On the side of the private sector, Ajayi-Kadir said that “We need to optimise our processes and innovate to outperform our contemporaries in the other countries of Africa. We shall work together to prevail on the government to do its own bit by providing the conducive atmosphere.”

He also stated that the infrastructure challenges such as poor electricity supply, deplorable road network and lack of adequate transportation system (rail network) among others which constitute the supply constraints should be removed. He stated that needed policies to improve the macroeconomic environment should be put in place and existing ease of doing business initiatives strengthened, especially to lower the cost and grow existing capacities.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS11 mins ago

66,725 Voters To Participate In Plateau By-election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 66,725 voters will be participating in the by-election into the Pengana Constituency of...
NEWS18 mins ago

NCC Facilitates Spectrum Infrastructure To Boost Broadband Penetration

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is working on ensuring the availability of spectrum to boost broadband deployment and...
NEWS25 mins ago

Call For Herders To Return: Northern Youths Welcome PMB’s Intervention

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said that it is encouraged by the sudden response by President Muhammadu Buhari...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS26 mins ago

Auto Crash Claims 2, Injures 6 Persons In Anambra

An accident involving two vehicles on Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra on Friday claimed the lives of two persons while six...
XIREA Apparels Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility XIREA Apparels Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility
NEWS48 mins ago

XIREA Apparels To Launch World-Class Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility

…Plans To Employ 50,000 Nigerians by 2030 In a bid to boost the Nigerian economy, XIREA Apparels, a new company...
NEWS7 hours ago

Corruption Cuts Across Sectors – ICPC Chairman

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday said prevalence of corruption in...
CRIME7 hours ago

Court Remands Father Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 Daughters

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 57-year-old father, Mr Mojeeb Fashola, accused of sexually assaulting his...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: