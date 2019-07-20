NEWS
Amidst Protest, Niger Speaker Inaugurates PDP Member
The Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Barr Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, has stated that the only member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP elected into the state house of assembly Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya will be inaugurated next week as the delay was caused by on going renovation of assembly’s chamber.
Abdullahi Yahaya who won the election for Agaie state assembly seat was not inaugurated along with others following the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to withhold his Certificate of Return on the allegation that his victory was announced under “duress”.
Abdullahi Yahaya had to approach the court to retrieve his mandate resulting in the court declaring the action of INEC illegal and directing that the electoral body issue him with the certificate of return, which was complied three weeks ago.
The issuance of the certificate of return to Abdullahi Yahaya was done but was yet to be inaugurated, thereby causing tension and protests by his supporters and admirers in Agaie who blocked major roads leading into and out of Agaie town .
The Speaker of the House, however said the delay was not deliberate assuring that the Agaie lawmaker will be inaugurated next week.
Speaker Bawa wuse also attributed the delay to the need to “ get judicial advice on the matter from the state ministry of justice because the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC sent a list which was disputed in addition to the fact that he (Speaker,) had been outside the state for sometimes on “official assignments”
He further disclosed that the assembly had not been able sit more than twice since its inauguration because the chamber had been under renovation.
“We have met at executive session and we have agreed that the member should be sworn- in at the next sitting of the house” Bawa Wuse said before declaring the protests in Agaie town “ as unnecessary”.
