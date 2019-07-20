Beautiful Nubia To Perform In Lagos, Ibadan

Come this weekend, celebrated artiste, Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance band serenades music lovers and fans in Ikeja.

The annual fiesta which will hold in Ikeja on Saturday July 20, 2019 and in Ikoyi on Sunday July 21 will have both the old and young dance to the vibes of the philosophical music artiste who released his twenty-sixth album titled ‘Apejo’ recently.

Holding at the Jabita Hotel in Ikeja, the other holds at the Quintessence by the Parkview Estate Entrance in Ikoyi.

Born in Ibadam, the singer whose real name is Segun Akinlolu started writing songs at a very young age. He drew his early influence from the traditional culture which was prevalent in the form of oral poetry, theatre, music and folklore. Now 51 years old, the singer is an international artiste whose songs are built on rich folkloric traditions and native wisdom but his message is universal in thrust and theme: value life, respect nature and learn to live in peace with others. The music speaks for the voiceless and champions the dream of a balanced society where individuals are truly free and equal. It preaches love and tolerance but also urges people to stand and defend their rights when trampled upon anywhere in the world.

His homeland, Ibadan, hosts the last of three live performances at 1 Soun Ajagungbade Street at Bodija in Ibadan.

Beautiful Nubia who studied veterinary medicine has just authored four books namely ‘Sounds of Joy’ an autobiography which details his journey and experiences from birth in 1968 to the release of the groundbreaking and career-defining “Jangbalajugbu” album in 2002). The second is ‘Book of Song’ which comprises of lyrics of 188 songs from 1997-2017 with anecdotes and tidbits on the circumstances surrounding their creation.

‘Citadel Blues’, a fictional novel, is the third book which chronicles the eventful transition of an impressionable young idealist to harsh adulthood in less than two university semesters, and showcases the difficult choices faced by young people in contemporary Nigerian society. The last is titled ‘A Wordmerchant’s Logbook’ which is a poetry book.