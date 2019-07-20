Call Killer Herdsmen To Order, CAN Tells MACBAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to call their members who carry AK47 and attack innocent villages to order.

In his address during a press conference on the State of the Nation in Abuja yesterday, the president of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, said the first time the Miyetti Allah leaders came to book an appointment with him that they would want to come in larger group, he told “them if they want to give themselves credibility, they should call their members who are violent to order, because nobody hates the Fulani until the Fulani begin to kill everybody.”

The CAN scribe said if there is any enmity for any Fulani man, the Fulani man created the enemy for himself.

According to him, “Fulanis have been living with us for many years in our communities, our children married them, they married our children, but when they became too violent and started carrying AK47 killing people, what type of play is that? that is a dangerous play.

“We can no longer think we are friends with that type of people. That play is too dangerous, so let them call their people to order and ensure that they will remove the enmity they have created around an average Fulani person.

“I challenged them to call the violent once among them to order, that is the only way people will respect them and people can trust them again.”

He decried that the last three years have been fierce in terms of insecurity that it members have to face all over the country, adding that many churches were affected, up till now.

Also speaking the vice president of CAN, Elder Dr Caleb Ahima called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to disregard the open letter written to him by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, instead, he should treat the letter with all sense of responsibility because of the issues raised in it.

He noted that insecurity which has spread across the nation, had left thousand of people homeless and some churches destroyed.