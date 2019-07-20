NEWS
Call Killer Herdsmen To Order, CAN Tells MACBAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to call their members who carry AK47 and attack innocent villages to order.
In his address during a press conference on the State of the Nation in Abuja yesterday, the president of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, said the first time the Miyetti Allah leaders came to book an appointment with him that they would want to come in larger group, he told “them if they want to give themselves credibility, they should call their members who are violent to order, because nobody hates the Fulani until the Fulani begin to kill everybody.”
The CAN scribe said if there is any enmity for any Fulani man, the Fulani man created the enemy for himself.
According to him, “Fulanis have been living with us for many years in our communities, our children married them, they married our children, but when they became too violent and started carrying AK47 killing people, what type of play is that? that is a dangerous play.
“We can no longer think we are friends with that type of people. That play is too dangerous, so let them call their people to order and ensure that they will remove the enmity they have created around an average Fulani person.
“I challenged them to call the violent once among them to order, that is the only way people will respect them and people can trust them again.”
He decried that the last three years have been fierce in terms of insecurity that it members have to face all over the country, adding that many churches were affected, up till now.
Also speaking the vice president of CAN, Elder Dr Caleb Ahima called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to disregard the open letter written to him by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, instead, he should treat the letter with all sense of responsibility because of the issues raised in it.
He noted that insecurity which has spread across the nation, had left thousand of people homeless and some churches destroyed.
MOST READ
AIDS: Society Advocates Compulsory HIV Test For Pregnant Women
Mr Ikenna Nwakamma, 1st Co Chairman, Coalition of Civil Society Network on HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (CCSNHAN) on Saturday called for...
66,725 Voters To Participate In Plateau By-election – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 66,725 voters will be participating in the by-election into the Pengana Constituency of...
NCC Facilitates Spectrum Infrastructure To Boost Broadband Penetration
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is working on ensuring the availability of spectrum to boost broadband deployment and...
Call For Herders To Return: Northern Youths Welcome PMB’s Intervention
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said that it is encouraged by the sudden response by President Muhammadu Buhari...
Auto Crash Claims 2, Injures 6 Persons In Anambra
An accident involving two vehicles on Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra on Friday claimed the lives of two persons while six...
XIREA Apparels To Launch World-Class Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility
…Plans To Employ 50,000 Nigerians by 2030 In a bid to boost the Nigerian economy, XIREA Apparels, a new company...
Corruption Cuts Across Sectors – ICPC Chairman
Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday said prevalence of corruption in...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES20 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
COLUMNS7 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
EDUCATION20 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS20 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
SPORTS7 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
OPINION7 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
OPINION20 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown