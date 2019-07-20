Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu

BACKGROUND

My name is Yahanasu Ahmed Kibiya. I was born on April 24, 1987 to the family of Alhaji Ahmed Ado Kibiya and Hadiza Sani in Kano State. I am from Kibiya local government area of Kano State and Hausa/Fulani by ethnicity. I am the second of four children. I started my educational career at Kano Capital Primary School, from there to Federal Government Girls College Minjibir, Kano State and New Horizons College, Minna, Niger State for secondary education. I later proceeded to Bayero University, Kano, where I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. In 2010, I did the mandatory one-year scheme at the local government secretariat office also in Kano State.

GROWING UP

I had a wonderful childhood in my neighbourhood and everyone was like family and loved one another irrespective of tribe or religion.

THE BUSINESS

I’ve been in the baking business for almost eight years and I do more of cakes. It all began in 2011 when I was inspired to bake my daughter’s first birthday cake, after watching videos online. Though my first attempt at baking wasn’t perfect at the beginning, today, I have grown to be one of the best in the business. This feat hasn’t stopped me from improving myself by watching videos and trying out recipes to get a unique taste for my clients. Alhamdulillah, I’m still in business years later and I just opened a cake supply shop where we sell all kinds of cake tools, ingredients, cake decorating tools and also consultation for clients. The shop is located at Tarauni market in Kano State and we look forward to expanding to other states, making it easier for clients to walk in and make their orders.

START UP CAPITAL

Fifteen thousand naira was all it took to start the business.

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

We can achieve whatever we set out to do, and this theory is proven to be true because I am a self-taught baker. I never registered in a school, centre or took a class but I learnt on my own through the internet and social media.

WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM COMPETITORS?

My customers are everything to me, and with good customer relationship, I ensure they are satisfied at all times. Sometimes I go as far as suggesting what cake type I think is best for a particular event or occasion. I also do not take my customers for granted, thus, everything they say is always right because they are king. Deliveries from Anee pastries are prompt and get to customers in good condition.

INSPIRATION

No other but my dearest husband, Yusuf Bashir Umar. He is my rock, support system and has always encouraged me to aim for the top right from the onset to this day. I truly appreciate all he has done and is doing to ensure the business stands firm.

MENTORS

My beloved parents are people I look up to anytime and they are always there to support and cheer me on when necessary. I really appreciate them.

HOBBIES

I love to cook, bake and try out new recipes.

DREAD

My biggest fear is having an unsatisfied customer, because a satisfied customer is the key to a successful business.

CHALLENGE

Safe delivery can be challenging sometimes and it is okay for bakers to fear delivering a wrecked or damaged cake. The fear is heightened when one has to deliver outside Kano State, as it can be quite stressful because some drivers tend to be careless with cakes.

REGRETS

No regrets whatsoever, I am enjoying every step of the way.

FUTURE PROJECTION

If the likes of Dangote can succeed in the business world, I intend to expand my cake supply shop across the country and also build a baking academy to help the youths become independent and productive.

MOST MEMORABLE DAY

The day I lost my beloved brother, Khalifa Kibiya. He died on January 31, 2014. I miss him.

HOW DO YOU BALANCE BUSINESS, PROFESSION WITH FAMILY LIFE?

Multi-tasking is not easy, but with proper planning and support from my husband, I’m able to find a balance.

ADVICE TO WOMEN

Follow your passion, back it up with persistence and never give up on your dreams, because dreams do come true.