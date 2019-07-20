Dangote Cement Distributors Commend Bag Of Goodies Campaign

Distributors of Dangote Cement have commended the on-going Bag of Goodies Promo by the company which, according to them, promises to reward 21 million cement consumers nationwide.

Most of the distributors said the promo has ramped up demands for the product in the South-Western part of the country just as another star prize winner emerged in Ibadan, Oyo state, recently.

Some of the retailers and distributors of Dangote Cement who spoke at the presentation of the saloon car to the winner, Godwin Chimezie Success in Ibadan, said the advent of the promo has led to an upsurge in the demand for Dangote Cement.

Speaking one after another, the cement sellers said they were not surprised at the increased demands for Dangote cement because this is the first time a cement company would be coming out with a big promo meant to benefit over 20 million consumers.

A leading Dangote cement distributor in Oyo town, Oyo state, chairman of Onyx Global, Mr. Olanipekun Onifade Kamoru, said, “This is very unprecedented and this can only be done by Dangote Cement being the biggest of the cement companies. Imagining a cement promo with almost 50 cars, 550 refrigerators, 500 television sets, tricycles and motorcycles, who would not want to have any of these at this time in Nigeria.”

He stated that many cement consumers that hwave won prizes in the promo never believed it because they are not used to cement promo.