EDO: Group Hails House of Reps’ Verdict On EDHA

Next Level Diplomats, a political support group, has hailed the nation’s lower chamber, the House of Representatives on its verdict on the crisis which has been rocking Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) in the past few weeks in which it set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the crisis with a view to brokering peace on the imbroglios.

The commendation was made yesterday in Abuja by the group’s National Executive Committee (NEC) led by its president, Comrade Moses Momoh.

Speaking on the verdict of the House of Representative that the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, must in a space of one week issue a fresh and well – publicized proclamation for a proper and simultaneous inauguration of all the 24 member-elects, the group said “the verdict is a clear manifestation of futility of illegality.

Speaking further, the group said “the true and reliable progressives of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party who believe in the observance of genuine and legitimate procedures in the state House of Assembly inauguration have been vindicated”. “Apparently, the house’s verdict is a good step in the right direction which will bring long lasting peace to Edo State politics.” The group added.

“Moreso, it is a re-affirmation of the rich democratic credentials of the leaders and members of the just inaugurated National Assembly which was midwifed and based on truth, fairness and good representation of the APC – led federal government.” “Invariably, the National Assembly, by this singular act has rekindled the hope and aspirations which Nigerians home and abroad reposed in the nation’s Next Level agenda led by President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo.” The group said.