I’ll Settle Down When I meet Mr Right – Rutex

Ruth Emmanuel also known as Rutex (The #QueenKing) hails from Benue State but born and bred in Abuja Nigeria. A graduate of English and Literature from the Kogi State University. In this interview with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, the enchanting petite songstress speaks about her journey into the music industry and her latest single “Lie Lie.”

Was music a passion or an option?

Music is my passion, my first love and the secret of my energy. Music to me is like finding my inner self, my soul. It gives me a great joy to see audiences enjoying it with me. I have given my heart to singing. When I sing, I can feel romance in everything around me. To be sincere, music was and still is a passion that I can’t run from. My love affair with music started back in my secondary school days. As a chorister, a member of the drama club and as well, an active devotee of the choreography group, I had music to deal with always. So yes! Music is my passion.

What is your genre of music and the new single you are currently promoting?

I am a very versatile artiste, but for clarification, I will be ranged under the Pop artiste category – a fusion of R&B pop music mash-up with hip-hop reggae undertone. My new single “Lie Lie” gives credence to how talented I am. The song is a blend of pop and house music. It’s a sound that put me in that #alte movement. That’s one of the vibes trending now.

Who’s your strongest influence before and after you delve into music?

Everyone always have foreign and homegrown talents that influenced him or her over time. For me, Beyoncé is right up there and as well is the likes of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and the legendary 2Baba.

The entertainment industry is filled with young artistes. How have you been coping with the stiff competition?

The competition for the listening audience is one of the major driving factors for the success story of the Nigerian music industry. Everyone puts a shift in. But despite the fact that trends kept evolving and the thin line between the genres blurs, still, the mechanics for success remain the same – the song must resonate with the audience.

Who is/are your favourite entertainers and why?

Like I said earlier, those artistes that challenge and inspire my creative thought process include Beyoncé, Madonna, Ciara, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. Their drives are contagious.

How will you compare the industry today with when you started?

Change is the most constant thing in life. A lot has evolved in the last nine years since I made my professional debut. The way music is promoted and distributed has changed – the evolution from Alaba to digital outlets is amazing. Likewise are promotion and PR as well. Social media was a game changer but still, the traditional mechanism for proper planning is key.

Are you in a relationship? Most new generation artistes don’t really want one from their get-go because they look forward to bigger catch when they finally become famous.

(Laughs). Seriously, for me, my relationship is separated from my business as an entertainer but the motives remain same – it’s all about love. I fell in love with music, so I must do same with the person I am hanging with. Love is it for me. Right now, I am not seeing anyone #rutexnotinarelationship. The moment I meet that person I am deeply in love with, I will settle with it.

How do you spend your spare time?

I love to be around the swimming pool. Although I am not the best swimmer, the serenity is lovely. I also love to go see movies.

Who will you like to work with in your next song?

Right now, I am not thinking about any collaboration with fellow artistes. I want to focus on establishing and selling my brand. #rutex to the world.

What should we be expecting from you next?

The video to my newest single “Lie Lie” is in the works. That should be the next material I will push out. I also have other single that could make their way out as well.