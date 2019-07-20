Insecurity: Buhari, Presidency In the Eye Of The Storm

During the week, former President Olusegun Obasanjo did what he knows best. He threw spanners in the works of national discourse when he scribbled another letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. Since Buhari assumed power in 2015 this was the third time the former president will be writing a letter to him.This latest missive by the former leader was triggered by the killing of daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin generated public opprobrium as leaders, especially those from the Southern part of the country, have been threatening fire and brimestone. Sensing the danger their commentaries were creating, the presidency came out to caution that the politicisation of her death was unfortunate.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, it was sad that this was coming barely after the President had issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call. He also said the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in addition had paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

“Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences. Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united. Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this”, Shehu noted.

President Buhari also fired back at Obasanjo andbotherbcritics of insecurity, describing them as unpatriotic. The president, in a veiled reference to Obasanjo, said that those criticising the isolated cases of insecurity in the country are not patriotic Nigerians. He pointed out that countries around the world were facing one security challenge or the other. Speaking while receiving the National Executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) at the presidential villa, the president explained that there were new challenges of banditry and kidnapping around the globe.

Similarly, because of the tension in the country and the animosity against the Fulani tribe in the country, the Northern elders forum called on herders in the Southern part of the country to return to the North. But the president didn’t take the admonition of the Northern elders lightly. The next day, he enjoined all Nigerians to ignore call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to Fulani herders to leave the Southern part of Nigeria.

“All citizens of Nigeria are free to move and live within any part of the country they please, whether or not they are originally from there. In line with our country’s constitution, the government of Nigeria and the administration of President Buhari will protect citizens of Nigeria wherever they find themselves. No one has the right to ask anyone or group to depart from any part of the country, whether North, South, East or West,” the president said.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president questioned the intentions of the NEF and other so-called leaders in delving into issues with unsolicited, ill-intentioned advice.

“They have no one’s authority to make such pronouncements. The polarising role of the Northern Elders Forum and all those other groups dabbling into issues of security to score cheap political points has for long been a sore point in Nigeria’s body polity. They should not be allowed to mislead anyone, least of all the Fulani herders”, he stated.

On Thursday, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, visited President Buhari to discuss the increasing spate of insecurity in the country. He said the Southwest region does not want to experience any other war.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with the president, Ooni lamented that the drum of war is sounding loud across the country. He said he came to speak with the president on behalf of traditional rulers towards improving security situation in the country.

He noted: “How to improve security; I came to speak on behalf of other traditional rulers. The issue at hand in the Southwest is real. The issue of insecurity, we that live in the remote and rural areas of the Southwestern part of the country, most of the bushes are occupied by strange people and we decided to work with the government to fish them out.

“Everybody is beating the drum of war. We don’t want war. Who can stand war? We want something better for our youths. We should better use them for something good other than shouting war and anarchy. We don’t want that. We told the president that and he is on the same page with us. Politicians should be careful not to throw things out of proportion.

“We should make sure things are right and the president has given good directives to security chiefs, including the IG to visit all traditional institutions in the Southwest.”