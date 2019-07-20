NEWS
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As El-Rufai Opens Defence
The Justice Ibrahim Bako-led Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal has adjourned sitting to next Tuesday, July 23, to enable the second respondent to arrange more witnesses at the hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, challenging the March 9 election.
The second respondent who opened his defence on Friday, was able to arraign just one witness before moving for adjournment.
Earlier, Malam Hussaini Barmo who was a member of the Election Planning and Monitoring Directorate of Kaduna State Chapter of All Progressive Congress(APC), adopted his deposition as evidence before the tribunal.
Cross examining the witness, counsel to APC, the third respondent, Barrister Sharafa Yusuf, asked him to confirm the results from Kubau local government, which Barmo did.
The witness also confirmed that the results were for voting points where the number of voters exceeded 750.
Malam Barmo also told the tribunal that results from each of such voting points were added to the mother polling units before the aggregate votes were recorded in the forms EC8E.
Also cross examining the witness, counsel to the petitioner, Barrister Hassan El Yakub asked Barmo whether he was an agent of APC during the last election and he answered in the negative.
The witness however said that APC had agents in every ward throughout the state “but I was not one of them. “
Barmo further said that he got the information on pages 15 to 56 of his deposition “from party agents across polling units, wards and local governments of the state. “
Barmo also said that he didn’t visit any polling unit, adding that “the only polling unit that I went to was the one where I voted at Sardauna Crescent in Kaduna North local government.”
Counsel to Governor Nasir El Rufai who is the second respondent, Mr A. U Mustapha(SAN), moved a motion for adjournment to enable him arraign more witnesses, which the tribunal granted.
MOST READ
AIDS: Society Advocates Compulsory HIV Test For Pregnant Women
Mr Ikenna Nwakamma, 1st Co Chairman, Coalition of Civil Society Network on HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (CCSNHAN) on Saturday called for...
66,725 Voters To Participate In Plateau By-election – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 66,725 voters will be participating in the by-election into the Pengana Constituency of...
NCC Facilitates Spectrum Infrastructure To Boost Broadband Penetration
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is working on ensuring the availability of spectrum to boost broadband deployment and...
Call For Herders To Return: Northern Youths Welcome PMB’s Intervention
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said that it is encouraged by the sudden response by President Muhammadu Buhari...
Auto Crash Claims 2, Injures 6 Persons In Anambra
An accident involving two vehicles on Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra on Friday claimed the lives of two persons while six...
XIREA Apparels To Launch World-Class Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility
…Plans To Employ 50,000 Nigerians by 2030 In a bid to boost the Nigerian economy, XIREA Apparels, a new company...
Corruption Cuts Across Sectors – ICPC Chairman
Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday said prevalence of corruption in...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES20 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
COLUMNS7 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
EDUCATION20 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS20 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
SPORTS7 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
OPINION7 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
OPINION20 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown