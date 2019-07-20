Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Let Court Decide El Zakzaky’s Fate, Presidency Tells Shiite Members

Published

22 mins ago

on

The Presidency has appealed to members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiite to desist from needless violent street protests and await the decision of the court in Kaduna where their leader is currently being tried.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the issue of El-Zakzaky is before the court in Kaduna and his supporters should focus on his on-going trial instead of causing daily damages, disruptions and public nuisance in Abuja.

She said it is wrong to be in court and resort to violence at the same time in order to get justice for anybody accused.

He said, “ the destruction of public property in the name of protest is not within the right of this group of Shiite members and no government anywhere would have tolerated a situation where any group would take over public roads in cities as they have done in Abuja and interfere with the rights of other citizens who are prevented from reaching their destinations.

“We imagine a situation where families are taking their loved ones to hospital for emergency treatment and they are held up needlessly by the protesters. No government anywhere in the world would turn a blind eye to this unlawful behaviour.

As far as this country’s Ministry of Justice is concerned, Shehu noted that the case involving El-Zakzaky is no longer in its domain.

He said the Federal Government no more has a hand in the matter and to that extent, the government at the centre can be said to be clear of any alleged violations of court orders as being trumpeted everyday.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Edo State house of assembly Edo State house of assembly
NEWS1 min ago

Youth Groups, CSOs Condemn Reps On Edo Assembly

Youths, Civil Society Organisation, professionals and other groups in Edo State have joined in condemning the House of Representatives resolution...
NEWS5 mins ago

Kalu Urges African Leaders To Emulate Mandela

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged African leaders to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, justice and...
NEWS5 mins ago

A/Ibom To Adopt Citizens Participatory Approach In 2020 Budget

Akwa Ibom State government has indicated its resolve to adopt a participatory approach in its 2020 Budget, as it kick-starts...
CRIME9 mins ago

Army Loses 5 Personnel, As Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Fighters In Yobe

The Nigerian Army has confirmed killing of a Colonel, Captain and three soldiers in Boko Haram ambush in Yobe State...
NEWS9 mins ago

PMB Should Revisit Ruga, Says Rep

A member of the House of representatives, representing Gwarazo/Kabo federal constituency, Kano State, Musa Garo has called on president Muhammadu...
NEWS12 mins ago

Makinde Lied Over Oyo N150 billion Debt Profile, Say Ex-gov’s Aides

Former political appointees under the immediate past administration that was led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi in Oyo State, on Friday...
NEWS13 mins ago

Amnesty Programme Profiles 308 Beneficiaries For Employment

Few months after the creation of its Job Placement Department, the Presidential Amnesty Programme under Prof Charles Dokubo, the office...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: