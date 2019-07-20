Makinde Lied Over Oyo N150 billion Debt Profile, Say Ex-gov’s Aides

Former political appointees under the immediate past administration that was led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi in Oyo State, on Friday refuted the claim that their administration bequeathed N150 billion debt to the present government, saying the state Governor Seyi Makinde lied in his claims.

The ex-aides who tackled Makinde over his claim that the Ajimobi administration left a debt of N150bn, said the total debt incurred by the administration was a little over N90bn.

Addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press center, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the appointees led by a former Commissioner for Education, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, described Makinde’s claim as a ”false allegation which has been confirmed to be incorrect.”

Their statement reads: “Not only that the present administration had also falsely alleged that the state had a debt profile of N150bn, which has been confirmed to be incorrect. The National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) and the Debt Management Office(DMO), put a lie to this.

“Total Domestic Borrowings at end of the Ajimobi Administration was just over N90bn, of which about 35 per cent constituted Provisions for arrears of Pensions and Gratuities of Civil Servants.

Giving details of how the debts were incurred, he explained that, “The remainder of the amount was made up of bailouts and interventions extended by the Federal Government to all states of Nigeria, to assist government alleviate pains experienced by the populace as a result of the global economic depression and the fall in oil prices.

“These include N18bn Salary Bail out of 2015, N10bn infrastructure loan and N18bn Budget Support Facility. The Debt amount also included a N4.3bn provision for Salary, which had since been paid. The actual government borrowings were the State Capital Bond of N3bn(almost since paid down) and N8bn Commercial Bank Loan(which had been converted into a Bond by the Federal Government).

“Going further, a bulk of the debt is tied to the $200m (N72bn) loan from the World Bank which makes up the so-called debt profile.”

However, DMO figures released in June 2019 showed that as at March 31, 2019, Oyo State domestic debt profile stood at N94.1bn. It is yet to be confirmed if the state government incurred any debt between April and May 2019.

The appointees also slammed the current administration in the state over the allegations that they took away official vehicles belonging to the state government, describing the statement credited to the government that vehicles have been recovered from some sides and political office holders as “orchestrated campaigns of calumny and cheap propaganda aimed at rubbishing the well-known giant achievements of the Ajimobi administration.”