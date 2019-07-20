Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NAFDAC Shuts Bauchi Package Water Factory

Published

3 hours ago

on

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut a package water factory in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State for operating without registration.

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, NAFDAC, Mr Abubakar Jimoh, on Saturday disclosed that the agency shut Ummi Salama Table Water during one of its routine inspections in Bauchi State.

Jimoh said that the facility was shut for non registration of its facility with the agency.

According to him, another table water factory in the same location, T-Cee Table Water, was placed on hold for producing with faulty UV light.

He stated that the state office would ensure that all products regulated by the agency are produced under NAFDAC regulations and are safe for human consumption.

Jimoh added that the action would serve as a deterrent to offenders who violates NAFDAC efforts in safeguarding the health of the nation. (NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS46 mins ago

Tribunal: Obi Urges Nigerians To Remain Hopeful

Mr Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate in the last general elections, has urged Nigerians to...
Nigeria-police-logo Nigeria-police-logo
NEWS2 hours ago

Police Arrest Woman For Allegedly Causing Harm On Maid

The Police Command in Ebonyi has arrested one Mrs Nkechinyere Aja for alleged abuse and harm occasioned on the right...
NEWS2 hours ago

Polio: 50,000 N/East Children Yet To Benefit From Polio Vaccine – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says no fewer than 50,000 children are yet to be reached with...
NEWS2 hours ago

Police Identify Lagos Airport Intruder As Nigerien

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Police Command, has identified the man who climbed an Azman Air aircraft at...
NEWS3 hours ago

NAFDAC Shuts Bauchi Package Water Factory

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut a package water factory in Azare, Katagum...
POLITICS6 hours ago

Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC

Registration of political parties should be a full time job of another body, the chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute,...
United Nations logo United Nations logo
NEWS6 hours ago

UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon has raised concern over the safety of aid workers in Borno and northeast...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: