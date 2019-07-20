Connect with us
Advertise With Us

HEALTH

Natural Treatment For Fibroids

Published

8 hours ago

on

Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we treat our health problems with medicines only, we receive instant relief. But at what cost? Doctors are very important in our life.

But certain problems we can treat naturally and natural treatment is any day better than medical. Fibroids are a growing cause for concern in women today. Here are a few steps you can take to avoid and reduce fibroid growth.

 

Top Natural Cure For Fibroids

Dietary Changes

Eat lots of green vegetables and organic fruit. These help in shrinking the fibroids which are already present. If you don’t like vegetables much, starting with spinach, broccoli, kale might be a good idea. Organic fruits help reduce the amount of estrogen in our body.

Fruits contain vitamins and bioflavanoids. This reduces the chance of further fibroid growth. Make sure that you consume whole grains and beans at least thrice daily. Consuming garlic and onion, especially in its raw form is also helpful.

 

Cleanse Your Liver By Staying Hydrated

Staying hydrated by drinking lots of water is of utmost importance. Water helps remove unwanted toxins from your body and also helps cleanse your liver. Cleansing your liver and kidney goes a long way in keeping your uterus healthy.

You can also try cleansing your liver with the help of a lemon cleanse, or detoxifying agents like apple vinegar cider.

 

Exercising

Exercising and keeping your body is a must. Join aerobics classes. Hire an instructor and exercise vigorously.

There are special exercises to regulate ovulation in your body and also remove toxins. If your body is fit, it will regulate itself and reduce all your problems automatically.

 

Treating Them With Herbs

Black cohosh, siberian ginseng, red clover, goldenseal, red raspberry, licorice root, dong quai, and motherwort are only some of the herbs which help reduce fibroid growth. Besides these chasteberry tincture also helps to shrink the fibroid tumours.

 

Red Clover

However you have to continue consuming it for at least 3-4 months to see any effect. Milk thistle, dandelion etc help the body fight estrogen. Supplemental oleander extract may also be used.

 

Avoid Estrogen Mimicking Products

Many commonly used products like birth control pills have estrogen in them. If you have a fibroid problem you must stop using products like these. Phytoestrogens and xenoestrogens are two substances, present in products that we use, that act as estrogen and lead to the growth of fibroids. Phytoestrogens are found in food like tofu, soya and coffee.

 

Avoid Estrogen Mimicking Products

Xenoestrogens are found mainly in soaps and creams. It is usually present in the form of paraben. Pesticides used to grow vegetables and fruits also act as estrogen mimicking products. To combat this problem women have to start consuming food which will help reduce the estrogen levels of their body.

 

Using Castor Oil

Castor oils packs go a long way in keeping your uterus healthy. Castor oil is a great anti-inflammatory agent and hence is very effective in reducing the growth of fibroids.

However make sure that you don’t forget to warm the oil as that heat is the most crucial step in this form of treatment.

Source: www.ladycarehealth.com

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS9 mins ago

66,725 Voters To Participate In Plateau By-election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 66,725 voters will be participating in the by-election into the Pengana Constituency of...
NEWS15 mins ago

NCC Facilitates Spectrum Infrastructure To Boost Broadband Penetration

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is working on ensuring the availability of spectrum to boost broadband deployment and...
NEWS23 mins ago

Call For Herders To Return: Northern Youths Welcome PMB’s Intervention

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said that it is encouraged by the sudden response by President Muhammadu Buhari...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS24 mins ago

Auto Crash Claims 2, Injures 6 Persons In Anambra

An accident involving two vehicles on Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra on Friday claimed the lives of two persons while six...
XIREA Apparels Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility XIREA Apparels Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility
NEWS45 mins ago

XIREA Apparels To Launch World-Class Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility

…Plans To Employ 50,000 Nigerians by 2030 In a bid to boost the Nigerian economy, XIREA Apparels, a new company...
NEWS7 hours ago

Corruption Cuts Across Sectors – ICPC Chairman

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday said prevalence of corruption in...
CRIME7 hours ago

Court Remands Father Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 Daughters

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 57-year-old father, Mr Mojeeb Fashola, accused of sexually assaulting his...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: