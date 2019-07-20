No To Another National Conference

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, called for a national dialogue to discuss issues of national identity, values, ethics and national dream. We recall that in 2017, the same Obasanjo had decried the call for national conference to negotiate the continued unity of Nigeria. He had, at that time, described such conferences as distractions.

This Newspaper is of the opinion that the idea of convening another national conference at this point will be one conference too many. Following a clamour by ethnic minorities and civil society groups, the late former Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha had convened a National Constitutional Conference (NCC) that lasted between 1994 and 1995.

Similarly, an intense agitation for a Sovereign National Conference (SNC) by civil society groups and some ethnic nationalities compelled the Obasanjo-led administration to, on February 21, 2005, inaugurate the 400-delegate National Political Reform Conference also referred to as the National Dialogue. In addition to hand-picking the membership, government also announced the conference’s agenda. About N932 million was budgeted for that conference, which lasted between February and July 2005 but ended in a fiasco.

The conference disintegrated after the South-South delegates staged a walkout on June 14, 2005 over the contentious derivation principle and stayed away from further proceedings. The delegates from the oil-rich zone demanded an irreducible minimum of 50 per cent derivation, but accepted in the interim 25 per cent derivation with graduated increase to attain the 50 per cent over a period of five years. But the Northern delegates were opposed to it thereby splitting the conference into two opposing camps.

The Northern delegates led by late Umaru Dikko hinged their argument on the fact that governors in the region failed to show evidence of judicious application of the 13 percent earlier approved. No doubt, some political analysts contended that the 2005 conference was inconclusive as the members failed to reach a resolution when it was discovered that the main aim of the government of the day was to push its third term agenda.

Also, in 2014 the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan organised a national conference which gulped about N7 billion amid widespread controversy. .Jonathan left government without implementing the report, fuelling speculations that the government convened the conference solely to boost its chances of winning the 2015 presidential election.

From the foregoing, it seems in our view that national conferences, ab initio, were set up to fail as altruism was not on the agenda of all the conveners. They were all inspired by political considerations, if not outright shenanigans and which explains why nothing of national importance came out of them.

Instructively, convening another national conference to discuss issues of identity, national cohesion and security will just be another jamboree and money- gulping exercise which the country can ill afford at this moment of global economic uncertainties.

Sadly, there is no doubt that the nation’s fault lines of ethnicity and religion have been exacerbated in the past few years and insecurity has been on the rise, no thanks to the nefarious activities of Boko Haram insurgents, killer herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers. Also the mistrust and suspicion among the ethnic nationalities is at an all-time high at the moment.

We hold that a national conference is not where we should discuss the all-important national questions. The National Assembly is already there where almost all the ethnic nationalities are well represented .We, therefore, advice that any grievances should be channelled through the elected lawmakers for amicable resolutions after a robust debate by members. The country is currently spending a whopping N120 billion every month to maintain the lawmakers. So they should earn their keep.

However, we believe that it was time decisive and inspired leadership began to tackle the insecurity situation plaguing the country. Remarkably, Lee Kuan Yew, who was the first Prime Minister of Singapore, governing for three decades transformed the country from “third world to first world in a single generation” under his leadership. With an inspired leadership, Nigeria can achieve similar heights.

Accordingly, we call on President Buhari to begin the process of tackling the current embarrassing spate of insecurity in the country by decentralising the Police. Like we previously argued on this page, state police can avert much of the security challenges currently facing the country. Also going forward, we urge the president to reflect national spread in his appointments as this will go a long way in giving a sense of belonging to every part of the country and stem the sing song of exclusion.