PMB Should Revisit Ruga, Says Rep
A member of the House of representatives, representing Gwarazo/Kabo federal constituency, Kano State, Musa Garo has called on president Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the issue of the Ruga settlement for herdsmen.
According to the rep member, president Muhammadu Buhari is doing well but need to revisit the Ruga issue.
“We want the president to address all the complicated issues in the country including the Ruga. Nigeria is a complicated country, upon all these, he is doing the right things that will favour the masses. He is faced with a alot of challenges politically, economically including security. Based on these, I can say Mr. President Buhari is trying his best to move the country grater height,” Garo said.
Garo who said Nigerian youths must be provided with jobs added that the major challenges in the country is youth unemployment.
“There are a lot of graduates who are not employed. In my constituency, I am planning to reduce unemployment to the barest minimum. Those who are not graduate, I will empower them with skills and startups to run their businesses,” the lawmaker said.
On some of the problems he intents to tackle in his constituency, Garo said part of his constituency projects will be the provision of water supply especially in his local government.
“There is no water supply in my area. The Dams are not functioning well. So it is an important issue that need to be address to enable the people of my constituency to have enough water supplies. There is also need for more infrastructural development,” he said.
Speaking on the leadership in the house of representatives, Garo, described Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as a good leader that carries the members along.
Garo said his people voted for good representation adding that he will continue to support the leadership of the house for the benefit of his people.
