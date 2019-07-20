BUSINESS
PSN Honours Fidelity Bank
Fidelity Bank Plc, top Nigerian lender Wednesday received accolades for its unwavering support for the healthcare value chain in Nigeria. The Board of Fellows of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) made the commendation at the Society’s Annual Dinner & Award Night in Lagos when the Bank won the Excellence Award in Healthcare Value Chain in Nigeria.
Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, Executive Director, Lagos & Southwest, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe thanked organisers for recognising the contribution of the Bank to the sector. Specifically, she said that the award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Board, Management and Staff of the Bank in making financial services easy and accessible to customers, thus changing the face of banking in Nigeria. “Fidelity Bank is perhaps one of the few banks in the country that supports the pharmaceutical industry. Our Fidelity Pharmacy Support Facility supports eligible Pharmacists to meet working capital needs by helping them purchase stock” she said.
Whilst restating the bank’s commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, Onyeali-Ikpe promised that the bank will continue to explore new areas of opportunities in the healthcare value chain with a view to building a virile and sustainable industry.
Speaking in the same vein, the Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Elijah Mohammed commended the bank for its support to the industry’s growth and development. “Fidelity Bank has done very well in terms of service delivery”, Mohammed said.
The PSN Award of Excellence is not only bestowed on deserving corporate organisations for their contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria but also in appreciation of their efforts towards harnessing the great potential inherent in the country. The bank was honoured alongside other public and private organisations such as Air Peace, Beloxxi, Bank of Industry (BoI), amongst others.
