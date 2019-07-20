Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

PSN Honours Fidelity Bank

Published

4 mins ago

on

Fidelity Bank Plc, top Nigerian lender Wednesday received accolades for its unwavering support for the healthcare value chain in Nigeria. The Board of Fellows of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) made the commendation at the Society’s Annual Dinner & Award Night in Lagos when the Bank won the Excellence Award in Healthcare Value Chain in Nigeria.

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, Executive Director, Lagos & Southwest, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe thanked organisers for recognising the contribution of the Bank to the sector. Specifically, she said that the award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Board, Management and Staff of the Bank in making financial services easy and accessible to customers, thus changing the face of banking in Nigeria. “Fidelity Bank is perhaps one of the few banks in the country that supports the pharmaceutical industry. Our Fidelity Pharmacy Support Facility supports eligible Pharmacists to meet working capital needs by helping them purchase stock” she said.

Whilst restating the bank’s commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, Onyeali-Ikpe promised that the bank will continue to explore new areas of opportunities in the healthcare value chain with a view to building a virile and sustainable industry.

Speaking in the same vein, the Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Elijah Mohammed commended the bank for its support to the industry’s growth and development. “Fidelity Bank has done very well in terms of service delivery”, Mohammed said.

The PSN Award of Excellence is not only bestowed on deserving corporate organisations for their contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria but also in appreciation of their efforts towards harnessing the great potential inherent in the country. The bank was honoured alongside other public and private organisations such as Air Peace, Beloxxi, Bank of Industry (BoI), amongst others.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Edo State house of assembly Edo State house of assembly
NEWS3 mins ago

Youth Groups, CSOs Condemn Reps On Edo Assembly

Youths, Civil Society Organisation, professionals and other groups in Edo State have joined in condemning the House of Representatives resolution...
NEWS8 mins ago

Kalu Urges African Leaders To Emulate Mandela

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged African leaders to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, justice and...
NEWS8 mins ago

A/Ibom To Adopt Citizens Participatory Approach In 2020 Budget

Akwa Ibom State government has indicated its resolve to adopt a participatory approach in its 2020 Budget, as it kick-starts...
CRIME12 mins ago

Army Loses 5 Personnel, As Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Fighters In Yobe

The Nigerian Army has confirmed killing of a Colonel, Captain and three soldiers in Boko Haram ambush in Yobe State...
NEWS12 mins ago

PMB Should Revisit Ruga, Says Rep

A member of the House of representatives, representing Gwarazo/Kabo federal constituency, Kano State, Musa Garo has called on president Muhammadu...
NEWS16 mins ago

Makinde Lied Over Oyo N150 billion Debt Profile, Say Ex-gov’s Aides

Former political appointees under the immediate past administration that was led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi in Oyo State, on Friday...
NEWS16 mins ago

Amnesty Programme Profiles 308 Beneficiaries For Employment

Few months after the creation of its Job Placement Department, the Presidential Amnesty Programme under Prof Charles Dokubo, the office...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: