Real Estate Can Lift Nigeria Out Of Recession – Nwogu

Dr Kelly Nwogu is the chief executive officer of Livelihood Homes Limited, operators of Blue Sea Estates. He shares his story of grass to grace with LEADERSHIP WEEKEND

What triggered your interest in real business?

When I was five years old, my father threw a birthday party for me, but we lost our accommodation the day after because my father could not pay his rent. It was a misplacement of priority because he preferred to throw a party on my birthday instead of paying his rent. It was that singular development that triggered my interest in real estate business because I don’t like seeing people without good shelter. I am happy I triumphed over poverty and hopelessness.

However, in all of our struggles on earth, we should not leave out the all-important role of our Creator. Everyone should hold on to their God. Whichever you serve, serve it well because there is appropriate rewards. For me it’s not about hard work but God was merciful to me.

How did you get into the real estate business?

After stowing away from the country to Cameroon at a tender age, I travelled to many African countries then returned to Nigeria with nothing to show for it. I then took up various jobs including working with a pastor, I resigned when I had the sum of N3, 700 on me. I established a tutorial centre for children, Brain Science Kiddies School at Idimu where I collected N50 from each of the pupils as tuition.

Whilst I was still running the school, I veered into street marketing of music CDs of Nigerian hip-hop artistes in 2006. The business was bringing additional income but it affected the school so much so that a number of disappointed parents who had seen me dancing to music on the streets withdrew their children citing lack of seriousness on my part as excuse.

This affected the enrolment of pupils such that I couldn’t pay the rent on the school building. I never knew that my situation was a blessing in disguise. A few weeks later, I was lucky to secure the sum of N150,000 as loan from a man I least expected. It was the money that I used to secure a new accommodation for the school somewhere in the community (Idimu). I managed the school till 2010 when God inspired me to plunge into real estate business.

Shortly after 40 days of fasting and prayer, God spoke to me. It was a time I was battling with rent arrears and I felt that it would be a difficult task for me to actualise the message.

My landlady, a trader, was a very considerate woman. She rarely disturbed me whenever I could not defray rent arrears. She was the only one I could approach to link me with land owners. For a few days, I was held back by the shame of asking her for such assistance at a time I was still indebted to her as tenant.

On a certain day, I set aside shame and told her I needed an acre of land. She laughed at me when I told her that I had the sum of N40, 000 on me. She later suggested a man called Pa Adeleye, who had a large expanse of land to sell in the Itori area of Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State. She said that the amount I had could only get me land in that part of Ogun State.

When she took me to the man, I was shocked that the man agreed to show me the land. Although he told me the value of the property was N3m, but he gladly accepted N30,000 I offered as instalment payment. The value of the 30 acres of land translated into N100,000 per acre. I signed an agreement with the man and hit the ground running by canvassing for buyers. I started by selling a plot for N135, 000 and kept taking the money to Pa Akinleye, who commended my diligence and vowed to sell his other landed property to me. In no time, I finished the instalment payment on the land and made enough money to further acquire more acres of land from the man, which put me on a good stead in the business to date.

Providence has increased the scope of the business that I started with little or nothing beyond my imagination.

I buy in hectares and sell in plots. At times I buy land for N1.5m and sold for N6million leaving me with a huge profit margin. Without any sense of immodesty, I make bold to say that today, I have about 24 estates spread across the states of the federation. Now I have offices in Liberia and South Africa. I want to commend customers who by their patronage of my enterprise brought me from nothing to something. Without your patronage of my property business we wouldn’t have come this far. I also want to thank my investors for finding part of your resources worthy of investment in our business concern, for without you we would not have come this far.

What is significance of real business to the country’s economy?

Real estate business is the way out of the economic recession confronting Nigeria and the youth can take advantage of the opportunities in the sector to turn around their lives and add value to the society because the sector is yet to be fully tapped. However, young persons or adults going into the business should be honest because only honesty can sustain one’s relationship with business partners and customers. Make yourself available and accessible. I have workers and managers, but I still relate with customers even in a N10, 000 transaction. There will always be difficult times, but when life ebbs, we can sway in prosperity through creative thinking, focus and sense of honesty.

What are the challenges of the business?

There’s no real estate firm all over the world that would not have one challenge or the other, but the point is that we are going growing bigger and stronger everyday, so that growth also expectedly would come with challenges, but we are solving the problems.

Apart from the property business I have established other business concerns including oil and gas, tourism and automobile outfits.

I moved from a N700 apartment to a N700, 000 three-bedroom apartment in an estate opposite Diamond Estate along Isheri road from where I moved into an exquisite apartment in Lekki and I am planning to move to Banana Island. I have never borrowed or taken loan to finance my businesses.

Having tasted poverty, what would be your advice to government on the ways to reduce poverty and unemployment in the country?

Poverty reduction can only be achieved using property development and agriculture as strategy. I am ready to work with President Muhammadu Buhari in poverty alleviation and job creation if given the chance. If only the government could empower 10 people from each of the over 700 local government areas in the country, the beneficiaries would also help eradicate poverty when they help another 10 persons and the cycle of poverty would have been broken.

For me, I have decided to be the vanguard voice for the voiceless people all over the world. We have a lot of voiceless people that cannot speak for themselves; people that cannot represent themselves, people that cannot do something good for themselves and they need help. I have volunteered myself today to be that person that can reach out to another person to help somebody, somewhere all over the world.

Poverty, unemployment and insecurity are like a chain. If we solve the problem of poverty, unemployment would naturally disappear. And if we solve the problem of unemployment, definitely insecurity would become a thing of the past.

This is the time to do farming or agriculture in the massive way it was done before and shortly after Nigeria gained independence from colonial masters. Agriculture is what we are known for from time immemorial and we should be able to experience economic progress. Let us produce more rice, cassava and others so we can have so much to export abroad and make more revenue to transform this country into an economically viable nation.

To achieve this, we could use our landed property for farming and government too must provide land or massive agricultural development as this would lead to job creation and help reduce unemployment which is a greater aspect of poverty.