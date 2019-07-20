Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Revisit Probe Of Ondo Deputy Gov, Groups Tell Body Of Benchers, Police

Published

9 hours ago

on

The Ondo State Committee on Ethics and Good Governance (OSEGG) has called on the Body of Benchers to revisit the 2010 call to bar of the Deputy Governor, Hon Alfred Ajayi Agboola.

The demand was contained in a petition to the Body of Benchers authored by an Abuja-based organisation, Advocare Lawyers, on behalf of representatives of the group, Olabanji Orogbemi and Omosuyi Akinbuwa.

According to the petition, the deputy governor claimed in his profile published on the Ondo State Government web page that he attended the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State where he bagged a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree with Second Class Upper Division and was called to bar in 2010 after graduating from the Nigerian Law School.

The group noted that Agboola was in the House of Representatives as a member representing Ilaje Ese Odo Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2011, where he was chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) and other committees.

The group noted that as a member of the House, that he, Agboola, must have met the requirements of sections 63 and 68(1)(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended for him not to be recalled.

Also, for him to have qualified to be called to the Nigerian Bar, he must have completed successfully the academic and practical requirements of the Nigerian Law School on full time basis.

“It is worthy of note that for Hon Agboola Ajayi to have been called to the Nigerian Bar to his testimony, he must have been a full time student of the Nigerian Law School in the 2009/2010 academic year, which period fell within the time when he was sitting as a full time member of the House of Representatives.

“It is our humble submission that Hon Agboola Ajayi lied on oath by not disclosing to the Council of Legal Education in his application forms document under oath that he is a sitting member of the House of Representatives between the year 2007-2010, the same period as his admission into the Nigerian Law School,” the petitioner noted.

On this note, the petitioner called on the Body of Benchers to review his record and recommended for the withdrawing of the Licence and certificate awarded him to practice law in the country.

There was another petition by another law firm, Mmaiyie and Associate to the office of the Inspector General of Police alleging examination malpractices and perjury against the deputy governor.

Acting on behalf of Akinloye Oyeniyi, the law firm called for the investigation of the records which showed that he, Ajayi, sat for the West African School Certificate at the period he was a sitting chairman of Ese Odo local government area of Ondo State.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, Leke Akeredolu, said they would not like to join issue with the petitioners.

Akeredolu said court had earlier resolved the issue in favour of his principal.

According to him, “We would not like to respond to this. The matter has been resolved by court before now.  Again, the body of benchers has set up committee to probe the allegation. Those saddled with that responsibility would also come out with their findings. So, let us wait till then.”

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS14 mins ago

66,725 Voters To Participate In Plateau By-election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 66,725 voters will be participating in the by-election into the Pengana Constituency of...
NEWS21 mins ago

NCC Facilitates Spectrum Infrastructure To Boost Broadband Penetration

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is working on ensuring the availability of spectrum to boost broadband deployment and...
NEWS28 mins ago

Call For Herders To Return: Northern Youths Welcome PMB’s Intervention

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said that it is encouraged by the sudden response by President Muhammadu Buhari...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS29 mins ago

Auto Crash Claims 2, Injures 6 Persons In Anambra

An accident involving two vehicles on Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra on Friday claimed the lives of two persons while six...
XIREA Apparels Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility XIREA Apparels Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility
NEWS51 mins ago

XIREA Apparels To Launch World-Class Ultramodern Garment Manufacturing Facility

…Plans To Employ 50,000 Nigerians by 2030 In a bid to boost the Nigerian economy, XIREA Apparels, a new company...
NEWS7 hours ago

Corruption Cuts Across Sectors – ICPC Chairman

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday said prevalence of corruption in...
CRIME7 hours ago

Court Remands Father Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 Daughters

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 57-year-old father, Mr Mojeeb Fashola, accused of sexually assaulting his...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: