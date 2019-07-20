South-West Governors Assure Fulani Of Safety

Members of the South West Governor’s Forum have assured Fulani living in the zone of safety and freedom of residence.

The forum, which condemned the statement credited to the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) asking Nigerians of Fulani extraction in southern part of the country to return to the North, described the order as “unfortunate, divisive and retrogressive.”

The governors, therefore, called on all Fulani and Nigerians from other parts of the country in the region to “discountenance the unpatriotic outburst of the Northern Elders Forum and other self-serving organisations of opportunists.”

They said that their states are open to all Nigerians who have legitimate reasons to be in the South West, stressing that the governments and the people of the zone would protect all citizens regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds. The governors, however, stated that only criminals would find the region inhospitable.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, the chairman of the forum and governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said: “With no intention to engage anyone, it is incumbent on us, as elected representatives of our people in the South West region of the country, to denounce this divisive and retrogressive statement in the strongest terms possible.

“The South West governors viewed the report with palpable trepidation and outrage, the sustained attempts to fan the ember of discord, seizing every opportunity offered by the current security challenge to undermine the unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians,” he said.

The forum chided the NEF for using the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti as a political tool, adding that they intend to get to the root of the sad incident.

“It is appalling, to assert the least, that the tragic incident, which claimed the life of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere, would be used by certain persons to advance the cause of parochial and prebendal politics.

“We intend to get to the root of the sad occurrence as we await the findings of security agencies on the unfortunate incident,” he said.

Akeredolu said that the governors and the people of the zone were working assiduously at resolving the current security challenges with a view to finding lasting solutions to curtail the activities of undesirable elements bent on wrecking the collective peace being enjoyed in the region.

He said: “We are not unaware of the antics of certain elements, who hope to garner political mileage from the contrived crises in virtually all parts of the country. We are equally convinced that this confusion serves the narrow interests of some persons.

“The country has a rich history; she has had to encounter adversities in the course of her transition to nationhood. She has overcome them all. This distraction will also pass. We look up to the security agencies to take cohesive steps to curtail this major challenge of insecurity which engenders hopelessness,” he said.

Meanwhile, an elder statesman and one-time special adviser to the late Second Republic President Shehu Shagari on Political Affairs, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has condemned the recent call by the Northern group on Fulani living in the South to relocate to the North.

In a statement he issued in Kano, Yakasai said that the leadership of the northern group should be aware that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria bestowed the rights to every Nigerian to live in any part of the country.

He said: “No authority, group of people or an individual no matter how highly placed can deny any Nigerian to exercise this inalienable right. Section 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has guaranteed not only the rights for any Nigerian citizen to reside in any part of the country he so wished but that the section has also guaranteed to every Nigerian rights to hold and express opinions without any hindrance.

“Like other Nigerians, “Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and members of other Nigerian ethnic groups, Fulani as citizens of this country are entitled to enjoy all the rights and privileges other Nigerians are enjoying and nobody can put any hindrance to prevent them from enjoying those rights,” he said.