UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon has raised concern over the safety of aid workers in Borno and northeast following the killing one and abduction of aid workers on Thursday along Gubio Damasak road , in northern part of Borno state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked a convoy of vehicles conveying aid workers along the road to Damasak, in northern part of Borno state.

During the attack, one of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two other drivers and three health workers were abducted

A statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Maiduguri by Shashwat Saraf, Country Director Action Against Hunger, said it is deeply saddened by the incident, noting that the victims are colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the northeast of Nigeria.

Saraf said:” One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing. We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families.

“Action Against Hunger strives to ensure that millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance in north east Nigeria receive the essential services required for their survival, especially women and children.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of our driver and we extend our support to the family of our missing colleagues as well as others affected by this incident .We appeal to the media and the public to desist from circulating unverified information about the situation,” the statement reads.

Similarly, a statement signed and issued by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon said: “I am deeply disturbed by reports of an incident involving aid workers from International NGOs in northern Borno State.

” As details are still coming in and information has yet to be confirmed, the humanitarian community in Nigeria is concerned about the safety of our Action Against Hunger colleague, partners and contractors involved in the attack against an aid convoy reported on 18 July on the Gubio-Damasak road.

” First and foremost, my thoughts are with them and their families. They devote their lives to helping vulnerable people and communities in an area heavily affected by violence. I call on all who may have influence to do everything they can to keep them unharmed and work towards their safe return,” Kallon added.

Speaking further he said:” Out of respect and consideration for the families, the humanitarian community in Nigeria is also asking the general public, including the media, to refrain from sharing any unconfirmed information. The spread of misinformation may put the concerned aid workers at risk and jeopardise their way back to safety.

“This attack occurs only a couple weeks before the ongoing crisis affecting the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe enters its tenth year. Today, 7.1 million people still need humanitarian assistance. Violence, insecurity and inaccessibility to remote areas of Borno State continue to hamper the response to urgent needs.

“These acts of violence affect the very individuals, families, and communities that we support, and deprive vulnerable people of vital services. All parties should protect and facilitate the delivery of aid. Despite constraints, the humanitarian community remains committed to do its utmost to provide lifesaving assistance and help the people in north-east Nigeria rebuild their lives,” Kallon added.