Union Shutdown NAICOM Over Breach Of Service Rules

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has shut down the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) over alleged breach of public service rules by its management.

The union which shut down the commission’s headquarters yesterday in Abuja, accused the management of not implementing agreement reached with the union two years ago.

The protest which was led by Comrade Ibrahim Abdullateef, branch chairman of ASCSN in NAICOM saw the total shutting of NAICOM.

Abdullateef who spoke to journalists during the protest said that the unions had been very calm and diplomatic having waited for almost two years for the management to meet its agreement.

He said that the management unfortunately completely disregarded the union and the agreement it reached with it and even went ahead by punishing members of staff through posting to states where NAICOM is not present.

Referring to the 7-Day ultimatum issued by the unions on June 24, 2019, the chairman said that the management of NAICOM had on 26th of Septemnber 2017, agreed to implement certain demands of the union.

The ultimatum read in part: “Sequel to the above, we are constrained to inform you that it was unanimously agreed that the management of NAICOM should be issued a 7-day ultimatum to implement all agreements it had reached with the union and also comply with the provision of the Public Service rules.

“ASCSN wishes to be absolved of any blames when the strike commences as a result of failure if management to meet the union’s demands within the 7-day period.”

The Union chairman listed some of the issues for which the management is in breach to include: no victimization of staff members, Ratification of new condition of service with board members and to abide by civil service rules.

“We are sad to observe that two years after the initial agreement was reached, the management of NAICOM has blatantly refused to implement the terms of the agreement in spite of several appeals.

“The management also deliberately engaged in provocative actions including transferring of 10 members of staff to states where NAICOM does not exist.

“We have it on good authority that management has earmarked about 30 additional staff to be transfers to other such non-existent offices.

“In spite of 163 vacancies that had been created as a result of new organization stricture, the management insists on employing its cronies rather than promoting deserving staff,” he said.

Other issued for which the union is aggrieved include: refusal to properly bridge the gap between senior and junior officers, implementation of effective date of promotion and deployment of staff away from their professional department.

The union however stressed the the period of the indefinite strike wiwll offer the management time to meet their demands and also activate the NAICOM portal, and concluding ongoing investigation bordering on corruption.

Abdullateef added that the strike was indefinite as members would not resume until management meets their demands.