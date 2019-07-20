Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Youth Groups, CSOs Condemn Reps On Edo Assembly

Published

4 mins ago

on

Edo State house of assembly

Youths, Civil Society Organisation, professionals and other groups in Edo State have joined in condemning the House of Representatives resolution to take over the Edo State House of Assembly.

At a well-attended solidarity rally against the move, youth groups under the umbrella body, Concerned Edo Youths, condemned the purported order to the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to shut down the Assembly.

Speaking during the rally, Comrade Olu Martins stressed that the solidarity rally is not an affair of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it was an expression of support for good governance in Edo State.

According to him, the state government under Governor Godwin Obaseki is doing well to improve the well-being of the people, and any resolution in whatever guise to derail the focus of government will not stand.

He also  noted that youth groups are adding their voice to the campaign against godfatherism, and that individuals and groups who campaigned against godfatherism to  support  the ‘one-man-one-vote’ campaign should not depart from the slogan as people of Edo will continue to support Governor Obaseki.

Comrade Roy Oribhabor said the people will resist attempts to take over the  House of Assembly by external forces while urging the governor not to be distracted from delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

Coordinator, Odua People’s Congress, Lucky Uyigue, said the Obaseki-led government is delivering good governance, and OPC will resist any enemy of the government.

Leader of the Edo State Chapter of the Butchers Association of Nigeria, Comrade Akhere Paul Odigie, also pledged their loyalty to defend Governor Obaseki and Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

All Progressives Congress Youth leader in Edo State, Mr Valentine Asuen said the state government under Obaseki has continued to touch the lives of the people and he believes this act would bring them good governance.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Call Killer Herdsmen To Order, CAN Tells MACBAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to call their...
Edo State house of assembly Edo State house of assembly
NEWS4 mins ago

Youth Groups, CSOs Condemn Reps On Edo Assembly

Youths, Civil Society Organisation, professionals and other groups in Edo State have joined in condemning the House of Representatives resolution...
NEWS8 mins ago

Kalu Urges African Leaders To Emulate Mandela

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged African leaders to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, justice and...
NEWS8 mins ago

A/Ibom To Adopt Citizens Participatory Approach In 2020 Budget

Akwa Ibom State government has indicated its resolve to adopt a participatory approach in its 2020 Budget, as it kick-starts...
CRIME13 mins ago

Army Loses 5 Personnel, As Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Fighters In Yobe

The Nigerian Army has confirmed killing of a Colonel, Captain and three soldiers in Boko Haram ambush in Yobe State...
NEWS13 mins ago

PMB Should Revisit Ruga, Says Rep

A member of the House of representatives, representing Gwarazo/Kabo federal constituency, Kano State, Musa Garo has called on president Muhammadu...
NEWS16 mins ago

Makinde Lied Over Oyo N150 billion Debt Profile, Say Ex-gov’s Aides

Former political appointees under the immediate past administration that was led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi in Oyo State, on Friday...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: